Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is the only Wolverine to make The Associated Press All-Big Ten first team, released Wednesday.

Hurst was a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection by Big Ten coaches and media last week. He finished the season with the second-most quarterback hurries among all FBS interior defensive players, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the season with 59 tackles, including 13.5 for loss and five sacks.

Michigan had five second-team AP All-Big Ten selections on defense — ends Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, linebackers Devin Bush and Khaleke Hudson and cornerback Lavert Hill. Left tackle Mason Cole and left guard Ben Bredeson were named to the second-team offense.

Michigan State didn’t have a player on either of the first teams; center Brian Allen made second-team offense and safety Damon Dowell second-team defense.

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley is the offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell defensive player of the year.

Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor was voted newcomer of the year and Badgers coach Paul Chryst was named coach of the year after leading the team to a 12-0 regular season before losing to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. He beat out Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio, who turned a 3-9 Michigan State team into a 9-3 surprise.

Conference champion Ohio State and Wisconsin each had seven players on the first team.

ASSOCIATED PRESS FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR: Simmie Cobbs, Indiana, 6-4, 220, Jr., Oak Park, Ill.

WR: D.J. Moore, Maryland, 5-11, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T: Michael Deiter, Wisconsin, 6-6, 328, Jr., Curtice, Ohio

T: Jamarco Jones, Ohio State, 6-5, 310, Sr., Chicago

G: Michael Jordan, Ohio State, 6-7, 310, So., Canton, Mich.

G: Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin, 6-6, 317, Jr., Grafton, Wis.

C: Billy Price, Ohio State, 6-4, 312, Sr., Austintown, Ohio.

TE: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin, 6-6, 248, Sr., Aurora, Ill.

QB: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 220, Sr., Wichita Falls, Texas.

RB: Saquon Barkley, Penn State, 5-11, 230, Jr., Coplay, Pa.

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, 5-11, 214, Fr., Salem, N.J.

PK: Griffin Oakes, Indiana, 5-10, 198, Greenwood, Ind.

All-purpose: Saquon Barkley, Penn State, 5-11, 230, Jr., Coplay, Pa.

Defense

DE: Nick Bosa, Ohio State, 6-4, 270, So., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DE: Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State, 6-4, 265, Sr., Tarboro, N.C.

DT: Maurice Hurst, Michigan, 6-2, 280, Sr., Westwood, Mass.

DT: Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State, 6-3, 295, So., Cleveland

LB: Josey Jewell, Iowa, 6-2, 236, Sr., Decorah, Iowa

LB: T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin, 6-1, 244, Jr., Lake Villa, Ill.

LB: Tegray Scales, Indiana, 6-0, 230, Sr., Cincinnati

CB: Josh Jackson, Iowa, 6-1, 192, Jr., Corinth, Texas.

CB: Nick Nelson, Wisconsin, 5-11, 208, Jr., Glenarden, Md.

S: Marcus Allen, Penn State, 6-2, 207, Sr., Upper Marlboro, Md.

S: D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin, 5-10, 204, Jr., Oak Hill, Fla.

P: Ryan Anderson, Rutgers, 6-1, 203, Sr., DeWitt, Mich.

ASSOCIATED PRESS SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR: Stanley Morgan Jr., Nebraska, 6-1, 195, Jr., New Orleans

WR: DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State, 6-1, 206, Sr., Fredericksburg, Va.

T: David Edwards, Wisconsin, So., 6-7, 315, Downers Grove, Ill.

T: Mason Cole, Michigan, 6-5, 297, Sr., Tarpon Springs, Fla.

G: Sean Welsh, Iowa, 6-3, 295, Sr., Springboro, Ohio

G: Ben Bredeson, Michigan, 6-5, 308, So., Hartland, Wis.

C: Brian Allen, Michigan State, 6-2, 302, Sr., Hinsdale, Ill.

TE: Mike Gesicki, Penn State, 6-6, 250, Sr., Manahawkin, N.J.

QB: Trace McSorley, Penn State, 6-0, 195, Jr., Ashburn, Va.

RB: Justin Jackson, Northwestern, 5-11, 200, Sr., Carol Stream, Ill.

RB: J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, 5-10, 208, Fr., La Grange, Texas

PK: Rafael Gaglianone, Wisconsin, 5-11, 232, Jr., Sao Paulo, Brazil

All-purpose: JD Spielman, Nebraska, 5-9, 180, Fr., Eden Prairie, Minn.

Defense

DE: Rashan Gary, Michigan, 6-5, 281, So., Plainfield, N.J.

DE: Chase Winovich, Michigan, 6-3, 253, Sr., Jefferson Hills, Pa.

DE: Conor Sheehy, Wisconsin, 6-4, 293, Sr., Milwaukee

DT: Gelen Robinson, Purdue, 6-1, 280, Sr., Schererville, Ind.

LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 245, Fr., Katy, Texas

LB: Devin Bush, Michigan, 5-11, 225, So., Pembroke Pines, Fla.

LB: Khaleke Hudson, Michigan, 6-0, 205, So., McKeesport, Pa.

LB: Garret Dooley, Wisconsin, 6-3, 246, Sr., Rochester, Ill.

CB: Denzel Ward, Ohio State, 5-11, 191, Jr., Macedonia, Ohio

CB: Lavert Hill, Michigan, 5-11, 177, So., Detroit

S: Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern, 6-0, 212, Sr., Pickerington, Ohio

S: David Dowell, Michigan State, 6-1, 191, So., Jr., North Ridgeville, Ohio

P: Blake Gillkin, Penn State, 6-2, 195, So., Smyrna, Ga.

Offensive player of the year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Defensive player of the year: Josey Jewell, Iowa

Coach of the year: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Newcomer of the year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

