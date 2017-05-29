Michael Dowell (Photo: Brian King, Scout.com)

Michigan State received a commitment from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward defensive back Michael Dowell on Monday. Dowell is the younger brother of current Spartan football players Andrew and David Dowell.

Rated by Scout as a four-star safety, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound Dowell is set to try another position.

“Coach (Harlon) Barnett has said I’ll start out by playing cornerback,” Dowell said.

Prior to his commitment to the Spartans, Dowell held scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Iowa, Ole Miss, Maryland, Iowa State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and more. His brothers being on the team helped Michael build a greater familiarity with Michigan State than any other program.

“The comfort of the campus was a big deciding factor for me,” he said. “I have family and loved ones up there. I know what I'm getting with Michigan State and with Coach Dantonio.”

The youngest Dowell has had a good offseason, competing and doing well at several camps, including Nike’s Opening Regional in Cleveland. He does not have experience at corner, but does have the physical attributes to play there.

“He has all the tools you look for,” Scout’s Bill Greene said. “He has the size, quickness and length to be excellent in coverage. He is highly athletic. He will get stronger, which will make him better in the box against the running game.”

Michigan State has had several sets of siblings on their roster over the last several seasons. The Bulloughs, Allens and Panasiuks are among them, and now the Dowells add their third member to the Green and White family.

“The recruiting process was very good for me,” Dowell said. “I'm happy with everything and happy that I am now committed to Michigan State.”

Dowell is the Spartans’ sixth commitment in the class of 2018. He is their fourth from the state of Ohio, joining linebacker Ed Warinner, tight end Trenton Gillison and cornerback Xavier Henderson.

Spartans offer two in Georgia

Michigan State extended offers to two class of 2019 prospects in Georgia last week, Buford running back Darrian Brown and Loganville Grayson cornerback Jalen Alexander.

Brown, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound prospect, has offers from Oregon, Louisville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Cincinnati and more.

Alexander started on Grayson’s state championship team as a sophomore. A physical 5-foot-11, 160-pound prospect, he holds offers from Wisconsin, Auburn, Indiana, Iowa State and more.

Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.