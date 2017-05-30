Michigan State football staff member Curtis Blackwell will not have his contract renewed, the university confirmed on Tuesday. (Photo: Detroit News file)

East Lansing – Michigan State football staff member Curtis Blackwell will not have his contract renewed, the university confirmed on Tuesday.

The director of college advancement and performance has been suspended with pay since Feb. 9 but will no longer be part of the program when his contract expires on Wednesday. His contract – set to originally expire on March 31 – had been extended in each of the past two months, a common practice for a suspended employee.

Michigan State spokesman Jason Cody confirmed it was football coach Mark Dantonio’s decision not to retain Blackwell, who was hired in 2013.

Blackwell was suspended surrounding a sexual assault investigation involving three Michigan State football players after an on-campus incident that occurred Jan. 17.

A letter from athletic director Mark Hollis on Feb. 9 said Blackwell was suspended for “several allegations regarding your conduct.” The letter later said that because of the “seriousness of the allegations,” Blackwell was being suspended. However, what those allegations are has not been made clear by the university.

The Ingham Country Prosecutor is currently reviewing the criminal case that was investigated by the Michigan State University Police. The MSU police submitted four warrant requests to the prosecutor, three for sexual assault and one for a non-sexual crime.

The recently completed Title IX investigation was centered on the three players, not Blackwell. There also is a continuing investigation into the football staff’s handling of the incident by the Jones Day law firm.

Blackwell came to Michigan State after founding and serving as co-director of Sound Mind Sound Body, a prominent football camp that has grown quickly in recent years.

His personnel file, obtained in a Freedom of Information request, includes all positive reviews until receiving the letter of suspension in February. In March of 2016, Blackwell was given a raise to $129,000 a year, up from $83,435.