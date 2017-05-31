Former Michigan State wide receiver Keith Mumphery was expelled from the university in 2016 after an alleged sexual assault that took place on campus. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Former Michigan State wide receiver Keith Mumphery was expelled from the university in 2016 after an alleged sexual assault that took place on campus.

While criminal charges were never filed, documents obtained from the Michigan State University Police show Mumphery was expelled in June 2016 from a graduate studies program and banned from campus for violating the university’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

According to the documents, the incident occurred on March 17, 2015, the day before Mumphery was to take part in pro day at the Duffy Daugherty Football Building. The victim was interviewed twice — in the early morning hours of March 18 and later that same day. The report states Mumphery also was interviewed March 18.

News of the incident comes as the Spartans football program is in the midst of two separate sexual assault cases. The first that allegedly occurred in January of this year has resulted in the suspension of three players and is currently under review by the Ingham County Prosecutor. The second that took place in April has led to charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct against Auston Robertson and resulted in his dismissal from the team by coach Mark Dantonio.

At the time of the Mumphery incident, the former wide receiver recently had completed his final season with the Spartans, catching the winning touchdown in the final minutes of a victory over Baylor in the Cotton Bowl.

The report states that Mumphery, now a member of the NFL’s Houston Texans, and the victim met on a social media dating site a few months prior to the incident and when Mumphery was back on campus for pro day, the pair reconnected through text messages.

Interviews of both Mumphery and the accuser, a Michigan State student, offer conflicting reports of the actions once inside the dorm room.

However, after the investigation was complete, MSU Police forwarded the information to the prosecutor in late March and requested third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. Nearly five months later, on Sept. 24, 2015, the prosecutor’s office declined to authorize charges.

According to the documents, assistant prosecutor Steve Kwasnik wrote, “Based on a thorough review of all evidence this case can not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Attempt to contact the Victim to meet were never returned.”

While the prosecutor reviewed the case, the incident went through the student conduct system at Michigan State and, according to the report, Mumphery was advised that he had been expelled in a letter sent by Denise Maybank, the vice president of MSU’s Division of Student Affairs and Services, on June 7, 2016.

The letter notified Mumphery that he was “permanently removed from MSU effective immediately and he is prohibited from reenrolling at MSU in any capacity.” The letter also stated Mumphery is prohibited from using MSU’s facilities through the end of the 2018 calendar year and failure to abide by those restrictions could result in arrest.

The documents state there was no confirmation whether Mumphery had received the email or whether he had been served in person.

The police investigation was closed on June 23, 2016.

A spokesman for the football program declined to comment on the incident.

Mumphery is entering his third season with the Texans, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Mumphery has 24 catches for 198 yards in 27 games, including six starts.

