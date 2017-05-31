Coach Tom Izzo will lead Michigan State into the PK80 Tournament in November, when it will open against Georgetown. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Michigan State will play Georgetown in the opening round of the 16-team PK80 Tournament on Nov. 23-26 in Portland, Ore.

MSU and Georgetown will play Thursday, Nov. 23, at the Moda Center at part of the “Victory Bracket,” in pairings released Wednesday. The time is still to be determined.

The winner advances to play the winner between Connecticut and Oregon the following day at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Brackets can be seen here.

The event, which honors Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his 80th birthday, is split into two brackets played in two arenas. Also in MSU’s bracket are North Carolina, Portland, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Teams in the “Motion Bracket” include Duke, Portland State, Butler, Texas, Florida, Stanford, Gonzaga and Ohio State.

The tournament is billing itself as "the best collection of college basketball teams in one event, at a single site, in the history of the sport."

Georgetown is coming off a 14-18 season, and will be coached by Hoyas and NBA legend Patrick Ewing, who is in his first season at Georgetown. Michigan State went 20-15 last season, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and is among the top three teams in a handful of early top 25 rankings.