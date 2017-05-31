Michigan State’s season opener against Bowling Green is scheduled for a noon kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 2, the university announced Wednesday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

The game will be the first Saturday season opener for the Spartans after six straight Friday night openers. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

MSU’s game Sept. 23 against Notre Dame in East Lansing will be at 8 p.m. on Fox.

MSU also announced its Oct. 21 homecoming game against Indiana will be 3:30 or 4 p.m., while its Oct. 28 game at Northwestern will be on either ESPN or ESPN2, though no kickoff time has been determined.