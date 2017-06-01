The five-star wing Brian Bowen of Saginaw, who played at La Lumiere School in Indiana, announced Thursday on Twitter he plans to make his decision 4 p.m. Saturday about where he’ll play his college basketball next season. (Photo: Gregory Payan / Associated Press)

Brian Bowen has made his decision.

The five-star wing from Saginaw, who played at La Lumiere School in Indiana, announced Thursday on Twitter he plans to make his decision 4 p.m. Saturday about where he’ll play his college basketball next season.

“It’s about that time,” Bowen tweeted. “Stay tuned.”

Bowen is generally considered the top-ranked recruit of the 2017 class who has yet to commit. He’s ranked No. 18 in 247 Sports’ national composite.

Michigan State long has been in the running for Bowen, whose La Lumiere teammate, five-star forward Jaren Jackson, already is committed to the Spartans, and whose cousin is former MSU great Jason Richardson.

But, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Thursday that Bowen has enrolled at Louisville, which could cap a long and winding recruitment, with MSU, Arizona, Creighton, Oregon, and DePaul at one time or another reportedly in the running to reel in Bowen.