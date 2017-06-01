West Bloomfield wide receiver Taj Mustapha (3) was offered Tuesday by Michigan State. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

It was only two years ago that Michigan State signed wide receiver Trishton Jackson from West Bloomfield, and he played some as a true freshman, but it was his 168-yard day (which included a touchdown) in the spring game which has Spartan fans excited for what he will do this year.

Now the Spartans are back at West Bloomfield and courting another receiver prospect, Taj Mustapha. A 6-foot-1, 185-pound rising senior, Mustapha was offered by Michigan State on Tuesday, and they now join Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Syracuse and more on his offer list.

“They had a chance to eyeball him,” West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy said, “and I’m biased in saying this, but Taj is the No. 1 wide receiver in the state of Michigan. Some coaches had some questions about things and once he answered those questions, it was a no-brainer. Coach (Mark) Dantonio and his staff did a great job evaluating him and extended the offer.”

Mustapha caught 47 passes for 879 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. That was his first season at West Bloomfield, so he did not share the field with Jackson, but they have been in contact.

“Taj reached out to him for advice on how to handle recruiting and how to prepare yourself for the rigors of camp season when you have to go perform in front of coaches,” Bellamy said.

After coming over from Southfield-Lathrup after the school closed, Mustapha began working more with Bellamy, a former top recruit himself who played at Michigan and in the NFL. Also a baseball player, his time was split between the diamond and gridiron, but as offers came in and he realized what his potential was in football, Bellamy said his development has accelerated and he expects an “unreal” senior season out of Mustapha this fall.

“His footwork is good, his hands are the size of a 6-foot-7 guy, he has huge mittens and he has worked on coordination, footwork, learning what defenses are trying to do,” Bellamy said. “He can do it all. He’s physical, he is a vertical threat in the passing game and he can catch short, intermediate passes and break tackles. Not too many receivers have all those aspects.”

Those are all qualities Michigan State would love to add in this class. The Spartans have a lot going for them in this recruitment, but Mustapha, who currently does not claim any favorites or a narrowed list of schools, is making sure he makes a sound decision.

“Obviously he likes MSU,” Bellamy said. “He has followed the program and has a good rapport with the coaches, but he and his family want to take time, they want to travel, and whether he’s camping or not, go on some visits. They want to take some unofficial visits, tour some campuses, meet staffs and do some due diligence and make the right decision.”

Mustapha is scheduled to visit Michigan State this Saturday.

MSU offers big Wisconsin tackle

Jack Plumb, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound offensive tackle prospect from Bay Port (Wis.) was offered this week by Michigan State.

The Spartans have recruited the school before, offering Cole Van Lanen, now at Wisconsin, in the 2016 class.

Plumb holds additional offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming and more. He plays tight end at the high school level, but his size and frame has colleges projecting him to offensive tackle in college.

Four-star CB set to camp

Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Luers cornerback Dashon Bussell reports he will camp at Michigan State on June 22 in hopes of earning an offer from the Spartans.

Bussell (6-1, 175 pounds) has offers from Iowa, Toledo, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and more.

He will also camp at Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Florida State.

More information

Taj Mustapha profile

Jack Plumb profile

Dashon Bussell profile

Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.