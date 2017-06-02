Kaleel Gaines (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Michigan State receiver / defensive back Kaleel Gaines is no longer on the team, an MSU spokesman confirmed to The Detroit News on Friday.

Gaines, from Frostproof, Fla., would have been a redshirt sophomore on the 2017 team.

He redshirted his freshman season in 2015 and appeared in one game last season, against Rutgers.

Gaines (6-0, 200) came to Michigan State as one of the top defensive backs in the nation, ranked the No. 88 safety in the 2015 class by Scout.com.