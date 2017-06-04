Mark Dantonio and Shakur Brown (Photo: Twitter @RicoBeard)

Shakur Brown, a three-star cornerback from Woodland High in Stockbridge, Ga., is a late addition to Michigan State 2017 recruiting class.

Brown (6-0, 175), who had been committed to West Virginia, wrote on Twitter that he was going to play for Michigan State.

“I want to thank all the schools that have given me an opportunity to play at the next level but my recruitment is shut down and my final decision (is) I will be attending Michigan State University,” he wrote.

National Signing Day was Feb. 1, and Brown appeared at an event at his high school to note his signing with the Mountaineers. However, Brown is no longer listed among West Virginia’s 2017 recruiting class on its official athletics website.

Brown is ranked the No. 125 cornerback in the nation by Scout.com for 2017.