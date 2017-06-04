Safety Kenney Lyke (14) told ESPN.com on Saturday he is transferring from Michigan State to Mississippi Delta Community College. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Michigan State has lost another player from its vaunted 2016 recruiting class.

Safety Kenney Lyke told ESPN.com on Saturday he is transferring to Mississippi Delta Community College.

Lyke told ESPN’s Dan Murphy he was one credit shy of his required course load.

Lyke, a 6-foot-2, 187-pound sophomore from Hoffman Estates, Illinois, played in three games as a freshman last season. He is the third member of the 2016 recruiting class to leave the program, joining offensive tackle Thiyo Lukusa and defensive end Auston Robertson, who was kicked off the team after being charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Lyke is the eighth underclaasman to leave Michigan State during the offseason. He is also the second player to leave this week. Defensive back Kaleel Gaines also left the team.