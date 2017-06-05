The Michigan State Board of Trustees on Monday offered their “full support” of football coach Mark Dantonio (pictured), as well as athletic director Mark Hollis and university president Lou Anna K. Simon. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Three Michigan State football players are facing sexual assault charges, the Ingham County Prosecutor announced on Monday.

The statement from Prosecutor Carol A. Siemon comes more than four months after the alleged incident that resulted in the immediate suspension of those players. The statement did not reveal the names of the three players but those would come to light when they are arraigned, something that could happen as soon as Tuesday.

“I have decided to authorize sexual assault charges against the three persons whose warrants were requested by the MSU Police,” the statement read. “We are alleging that on the night of January 16, those three persons sexually assaulted a woman in an East Lansing apartment on campus.”

The incident was investigated by the Michigan State University Police, which requested four warrants — three for sexual assault and a fourth for a non-sexual crime. The statement from Siemon on Monday said that fourth warrant was for a former employee — former football staffer Curtis Blackwell — but that no charges would be issued.

“Our office also reviewed charges against an individual who previously worked for the Michigan State University football program,” the statement read. “This did not concern any allegation of criminal sexual conduct. After review, I have declined to issue charges and no warrant will be issued. It is our practice not to release names of suspects in denied cases.”

Blackwell, who was in charge of recruiting, had been suspended with pay until last week, and Michigan State confirmed on Monday the suspension was in relation to the sexual assault case. The university confirmed last week that coach Mark Dantonio decided not to renew Blackwell’s contract.

The announcement of charges came just minutes after the Michigan State Board of Trustees offered their “full support” of Dantonio, athletic director Mark Hollis and university president Lou Anna K. Simon.

Following a regularly scheduled work session that included briefings from both Dantonio and Hollis, Board chairman Brian Breslin read a prepared statement.

“At today’s work session, the Board was briefed on several topics,” Breslin said. “Among them we received a briefing on football and athletic activities from Athletic Director Hollis and Coach Dantonio. Work sessions like this are a normal part of the Board’s general supervision over the university and its funds. While it is not the practice of the Board to make a statement after a work session, given the rumors that have been swirling in the media over the weekend, we, the Board, state that President Simon, Athletic Director Hollis and Coach Dantonio have the full support of this Board.”

The football program has been dealing with several off-field issues since the end of last season, including two separate sexual assault cases involving players. In addition to the case that occurred in January, a second sexual assault case surrounding an incident in April led to the dismissal of Auston Robertson, who is currently out on bond facing criminal sexual conduct charges,

Neither Hollis nor Dantonio were available after the work session, however, Simon announced the third-party investigation into the football staff’s handling of both cases from the Jones Day law firm has been completed and it concluded the staff’s handling of the matter was “above reproach.”

“It will indicate Coach Dantonio and his team, particularly Coach Dantonio, handled this in the utmost manner with integrity and with swiftness and consistent with the policy,” Simon said. “So that takes all those issues off the board with respect to coach Dantonio and the team that is currently there.”

The report stated none of the three players involved in the first case chose to be interviewed by Jones Day, nor did the staff member. The university confirmed on Monday that staff member was Blackwell.

