Josh King (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

East Lansing – Criminal sexual assault charges were sworn in Tuesday for Michigan State football players Josh King, Demetric Vance and Donnie Corley Jr., and all three have been dismissed from the team by coach Mark Dantonio.

In 54B District Court, King was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person. Vance and Corley each were charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The incident occurred on Jan. 16 at University Village apartments on the Michigan State campus.

“The MSU Police Department has zero tolerance for sexual assault,” MSU Police Chief Jim Dunlap said in a statement. “I’m confident that this extensive investigation was completed thoroughly, and our detectives worked diligently and exhaustively in providing information to the prosecutor’s office.”

None of the players have been arraigned, though that could happen later Tuesday.

“This is going to be a very difficult day for my client,” said attorney Karen Truszkowski, who is representing the alleged victim. “She’s doing the best that she can, but I’m sure it’s gonna be really difficult when she finds out what has been put on the public record. It’s not going to be easy.”

Dantonio issued a statement shortly after the charges were sworn in, announcing the move to dismiss the three players before waiting on the outcome of the case.

“With the criminal sexual conduct charges filed against Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance, I have decided that regardless of the final outcome of the criminal process, these three individuals have been dismissed from our program, effective immediately,” Dantonio said in a statement.

Donnie Corley (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

“When we choose student-athletes to come to MSU, we enter into a relationship with them and their families, and we welcome them into ours. We emphasize that success on the field is not enough, as I made clear when all three individuals were suspended four months ago upon us learning of the allegations. They also must embrace our core principles, which include integrity, respect and accountability. The individuals in this case put themselves in a compromising position and did not live up to the standards we have outlined for our program.

“Sexual assault has no place in our community, and I want to share my deep concern for the young woman affected and her family.

“This is an extremely challenging situation that we have taken very seriously and has affected everyone in this program. The high standards I have established for this program will not change, and the values that we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced. I expect all of our players and staff to conduct themselves in a manner that reflect the ideals of this university.”

Corley had the biggest impact on the field as a freshman, earning Freshman All-American honors by the Football Writers Association of America as a wide receiver while being named to the All-Big Ten Freshman teams by BTN.com and ESPN.com.

A state champion at Detroit King as a senior in 2015, Corley had 33 catches for 453 yards and three touchdowns in 2016. The 453 receiving yards were the most by a true freshman in Michigan State history and his 33 catches were second-most by a true freshman. Corley also had five tackles while seeing action in four games at cornerback.

Demetric Vance (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Corley was the No. 70 overall prospect in the nation coming out of King, according to Rivals.com. He played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and was named the U.S. Army National Player of the Year. He capped his high school career by catching the winning touchdown as time expired in King’s victory over Lowell.

King, of Darien, Ill., played in nine games as a freshman and started twice at defensive end, recording 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Entering Michigan State, King was one of top prospects in the nation, rated No. 55 overall by Rivals.com. He was the top player in the state of Illinois, according to Rivals and 247sports.com while being ranked No. 2 by ESPN. He also played in the 2016 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and was chosen Illinois Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today.

Vance, a defensive back who starred at Detroit Cass Tech, redshirted last season after a prep career that included a spot on the Associated Press All-State team and a spot in the 2016 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

None of the three players participated in the spring game on April 1 when a total of 15 players on the roster did not dress for the game. Coach Mark Dantonio did not address the status of Corley, King and Vance at the time.