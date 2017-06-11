Mark Dantonio and Shakur Brown (Photo: Twitter @RicoBeard)

More than three months past National Signing Day, Michigan State welcomed an addition to its 2017 class in Shakur Brown, a cornerback from Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland. Brown was a late qualifier who had scholarship offers from West Virginia, where he was once verbally committed, Florida, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and more.

Several of those programs were still pursuing him, but the Spartans got him on campus late in the process and sealed the deal.

“Michigan State was always recruiting me. I was just a late qualifier,” Brown said to Spartan Nation's Justin Wieber. “I took an official visit on May 30 and knew it was the place for me.”

Elite Talent Football Academy’s Derrick Tatum has seen Brown in action and describes him as a “good athlete with great ball skills.”

At 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, he has good size for the position, has been timed at 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and has a 38-inch vertical leap. He was an all-county selection as a junior after helping Woodland finish 10-3. That selection was at cornerback, where he intercepted four passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown, but Brown also made a big impact as a wide receiver and return specialist.

He was named Region 4-5 Special Teams Player of the Year for his work as a punt returner, where he scored three touchdowns as a senior.

After a recruiting process that took a little longer than expected, Brown is happy to have found a good home.

“Michigan State’s coaches are high-quality people and the family atmosphere is great," he said.

Based on his production as a senior and explosive testing numbers, Spartan fans should be excited the staff found him, as well.

Ohio lineman offered by Spartans

Avon (Ohio) High offensive tackle Jimmy McKenna was offered a scholarship by Michigan State this week. McKenna is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect who helped Avon to an undefeated regular season a year ago.

He visited Michigan State in the winter for junior day.

Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia, Minnesota, Rutgers, Kentucky and Indiana have also offered.

In-state receiver visiting

West Bloomfield wide receiver Taj Mustapha visited Michigan State on Sunday. The Spartans recently offered the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Mustapha a scholarship.

Mustapha visited Wisconsin on Friday and he received an offer from the Badgers. MSU is also battling Iowa, Indiana and Purdue for Mustapha.

Sunday was to be Mustapha’s first visit to campus since receiving the offer.

Allen Trieu began covering the state of Michigan for Scout.com in 2005 and began managing the entire Midwest in 2009. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.