Coach Tom Izzo will be leading a Michigan State basketball team that likely will be ranked among the top three teams in the country entering next season. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

The Michigan basketball team had the better season, but Michigan State remains the better job, according to an ESPN writer.

Myron Medcalf chose the best college basketball job in each state Wednesday and, when it comes to the Great Lakes State, Medcalf says there’s no beating the gig in East Lansing.

“The vibe in East Lansing before a big Michigan State game entails everything a college basketball fan deserves,” Medcalf writes, “and Breslin Center is rowdy. Tom Izzo has built a franchise. That’s why projected first-round pick Miles Bridges decided to stay for another year.”

The sophomore-to-be Bridges returns to a loaded MSU program that finished 20-15 last season, including 10-8 in the Big Ten, and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where it was ousted by Kansas. That season paled in comparison to coach John Beilein’s at Michigan, which won the Big Ten tournament title and reached the Sweet 16.

Michigan State has consistently been among the top 3 of most publication’s early preseason national rankings for the 2017-18 season.