For many years, many Michigan State fans have been asking for white helmets. And in September, they’ll finally get their wish.
Michigan State announced on Twitter on Wednesday that for the Sept. 9 home game against Western Michigan, the Spartans will wear all white — including helmets.
According to the website spartanjerseys.com, this will mark the first time the Spartans will have worn white helmets since they rocked them twice during the 1954 season.
While Michigan State often wears white jerseys, it has resisted going away from the green helmets. Until now.
The Michigan State-Western Michigan game will kick off at 3:30 p.m., on Big Ten Network.
