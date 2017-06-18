Buy Photo Belleville football player Davion Williams works in the weight room in May at Belleville High School. Williams committed to Michigan State on Saturday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Michigan State football team added another member to its 2018 recruiting class on Saturday, with Belleville defensive back Davion Williams committing to the Spartans.

“... I would like to Thank my family for being my main supporter and because there can only be 1 school to choose,” Williams posted on Twitter, “I have made the decision to be a Spartan.”

All Glory To God ❇️❇️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pBEhnWhAz3 — Davion (@on_the_com_up_) June 18, 2017

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Williams, is rated a three-star prospect Scout, which ranks him the second-best cornerback in Michigan, No. 6 in the Midwest, and No. 48 in the country. He is the eighth commit in the 2018 class, and the second in seven days, following the commitment of Ohio linebacker Jeslord Boateng.

He is the fourth defensive back in the class, joining Michael Dowell (Lakewood, Ohio), Christian Jackson (Marietta, Ga.) and Xavier Henderson (Pickerington, Ohio).

Williams had offers from Big Ten schools such as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Purdue, as well as other schools such as Iowa State, Syracuse and UCLA.