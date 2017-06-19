Dimitri Douglas (Photo: Scout.com)

The Michigan State football team picked up its second in-state commitment in three days — and third overall in a little more than a week — when Saline offensive lineman Dimitri Douglas said Monday he will play for the Spartans.

Douglas is the ninth commitment in the 2018 class, following Belleville defensive back Davion Williams’ pledge on Saturday. Ohio linebacker Jeslord Boateng committed to the Spartans last weekend.

“I would like to thank god, my family, my teammates and coaches, and the entire Saline community for helping me get to this point in my life,” Douglas posted on Twitter in announcing his commitment to MSU.

The 6-foo-4, 290-pound Douglas is rated a three-star prospect by Scout.com, which ranked him the No. 5 offensive tackle recruit in the state, No. 17 in the Midwest, and No. 94 nationally. He is ranked No. 45 in the state, according to 247Sports.

He is the first offensive lineman in the Spartans’ 2018 class. Douglas had offers from a handful of Mid-American Conference schools, among others such as East Carolina.