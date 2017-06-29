Sandusky (Ohio) athlete Javez Alexander (Photo: Scout.com)

Michigan State football continued its recruiting haul in Ohio on Wednesday night, receiving a commitment from Sandusky (Ohio) athlete Javez Alexander.

Alexander, an unrated prospect, announced his decision on Twitter.

“I would like to thank god for blessing me with the opportunity to take my abilities to the next level,” Alexander tweeted. “I would like to thank the city of Sandusky, my family and every coach I’ve ever had for supporting me and shaping me into the person and player I am today.

“With that being said I’m excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and football career at Michigan State University. #Gogreen.”

Alexander (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is a dual-threat quarterback at Sandusky, but became Michigan State’s first wide receiver commit in its 2018 recruiting class after the Spartans became the first school to offer him as a receiver on Tuesday. He had offers from Air Force, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky and Georgetown to play quarterback.

Michigan State now has 12 total commits for its 2018 class, including eight from Ohio.