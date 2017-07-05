Three former Michigan State football players were dismissed from the university for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Three former Michigan State football players were dismissed from the university for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

MSU spokesman Jason Cody confirmed on Wednesday that Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance were all dismissed from the university and that the Title IX investigation into the alleged sexual assault involving all three players has been completed.

The three are facing criminal charges involving an incident that allegedly occurred on campus in January. Each of the players was dismissed from the football team by coach Mark Dantonio in early June after charges were authorized.

King, 19, of Darien, Ill., is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of capturing an image of an unclothed person. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Corley, 19, and Vance, 20, both of Detroit, have been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and face up to 15 years if convicted.

A preliminary exam for each of the three players is set for Sept. 21 in 54B District Court.

Title IX investigations use a lower burden of proof than criminal proceedings in determining whether a violation of policy occurred.

Michigan State’s Title IX investigation in this case was led by Rebecca Veidlinger, a former director of Michigan State’s Office of Institutional Equity. In addition, the Jones Day law firm conducted an investigation into the football staff’s handling of the incident and determined Dantonio had followed policy.

However, that investigation determined former staffer Curtis Blackwell had interfered with the police investigation. MSU Police requested a warrant on Blackwell but the Ingham County Prosecutor declined to press charges.

Blackwell was suspended by the university in February and twice had his contract extended by one month. At the end of May, Dantonio opted not to renew Blackwell’s contract.

matt.charboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau