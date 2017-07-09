Gabe Brown (Photo: Special to Detroit News)

Michigan State basketball commit Gabe Brown of Belleville suffered a knee injury and will sit out the rest of AAU basketball this summer from his Detroit-based team The Family.

Brown, a 6-6, 170-pound forward who committed to MSU’s 2018 class in June, says he’ll be healthy for his senior season at Belleville. Brown is rated a four-star prospect on Scout and the No. 1 small forward in Michigan and No. 28 nationally for 2018.

“Once I hit high school I’ve always had little injuries that I’ve always gotten through for like a day or two that really wasn’t major and played through a lot of injuries,” Brown wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “But this injury will take a lot longer and I hate sitting out basketball.

“… I gotta get through this and hate not being there for my AAU team but I gotta do what’s best for me and get myself back to normal. … I will be there for my high school season!”