East Lansing — Hundreds of people turned out at Michigan State University on Friday to try to get a piece of Spartans basketball history.

Pieces of flooring from MSU’s practice court were snapped up Friday at the East Lansing school’s Surplus Store, the Lansing State Journal reports.

Michelle and Thomas Cousineau left their house in Laingsburg with their three children around 6 a.m. Friday. They purchased three floor pieces for $20 each. Michelle Cousineau hopes to turn one into a coffee table and use the others for the top of a bar.

James Ives, the surplus store’s education and outreach coordinator, says several hundred additional floor pieces will be sold online next week.

The practice floor at the Breslin Center is being replaced as part of a $50 million renovation.