Michigan State practice, July 31
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke greets teammates while
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke greets teammates while running across the field as the Spartans hold their first football practice on Monday, July 31, 2017 on campus in East Lansing. Lewerke is expected to start for the Spartans.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU center Brian Allen works with quarterback Brian
MSU center Brian Allen works with quarterback Brian Lewerke during drills.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Helmets await MSU's offensive line at the start of
Helmets await MSU's offensive line at the start of practice.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU strength and conditioning coach Ken Mannie joins
MSU strength and conditioning coach Ken Mannie joins the offensive line with a few pushups before they start on drills.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke take snaps with the other
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke take snaps with the other quarterbacks.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke throws during drills
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke throws during drills in the Spartans' first practice.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk splashes water
MSU defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk splashes water over his head during a break under the July sun.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Tackle Naquan Jones watches his teammates work out.
Tackle Naquan Jones watches his teammates work out.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio smiles as he calls his
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio smiles as he calls his players over to his side of the field.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Tight end Matt Seybert dives to catch the ball during
Tight end Matt Seybert dives to catch the ball during a drill.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio has advice for safety
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio has advice for safety Jack Mandryk.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU co-defensive coordinator Mike Tressel uses upended
MSU co-defensive coordinator Mike Tressel uses upended garbage cans as he explains a drill to his linebackers.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU defensive end Kenny Willekes shouts at his teammates
MSU defensive end Kenny Willekes shouts at his teammates as Dillon Alexander looks on.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio is adrift in a sea of
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio is adrift in a sea of media after the Spartans hold their first football practice.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Sporting a new haircut, MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke
Sporting a new haircut, MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke talks with the media after practice.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU linebacker Andrew Dowell relaxes while he talks
Buy Photo
MSU linebacker Andrew Dowell relaxes while he talks with the media.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
    East Lansing — Fifth-year senior Demetrius Cooper was on the field and practicing Monday as Michigan State went through its first practice of the season.

    The defensive end is in “Stage 3” of a four-step process that should end with him being back on scholarship and playing with the Spartans this season.

    “We’ll get through camp here and see how he does,” coach Mark Dantonio said. “But he’s done everything he’s supposed to do thus far.”

    Cooper was accused of spitting on an East Lansing code enforcement officer late last October and eventually took a plea deal that would reduce his charges to littering if he followed his bond conditions. He was later accused of breaking that bond and was required to take daily alcohol tests.

    Dantonio said last week that Cooper had been removed from scholarship and would have to earn it back for this season. The Chicago native earned his undergraduate degree in the meantime and likely would start at one defensive end spot if he continues to follow the parameters set by Dantonio.

    Cooper, who has played in 38 career games, had 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season.

    Paulino-Bell, Smith in action

    Michigan State is fairly healthy as camp opens, including incoming freshman defensive end Lashawn Paulino-Bell and junior cornerback Tyson Smith.

    “They’re out here,” Dantonio said.

    Smith suffered a stroke last season but last week Dantonio said he has been cleared to play though they would take things slowly.

    Paulino-Bell was in a Jet Ski accident last spring back home in Florida. He’s further behind than his classmates but moved well on Monday.

    “He’s got some things to make up,” Dantonio said. “He’s starting from scratch, really. It’s gonna take a little bit of time, and there’s a big learning curve. We’ll see how he does when he puts pads on.”

    MSU welcomes return to field, has ‘something to prove’

    Hair apparent

    Players tend to do what they can to keep camp light. Some of the Spartans have shaved heads while others like offensive David Beedle have a full mullet.

    Left tackle Cole Chewins went with the mustache, something he and all the offensive lineman have decided to do.

    “They might not be pretty,” Chewins said. “But we do things together. There are some good ones.”

    Sophomore Brian Lewerke talks after Michigan State's first practice. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

