The Spartan offense will lean on junior Felton Davis, who had 12 catches for 150 yards and a score while battling injuries last season. (Photo: Photos by Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Things are so good for Terrence Samuel these days he thinks the gray in his hair might just disappear and come back in darker.

No, Michigan State’s wide receivers coach hasn’t found some new-fangled formula in how to avoid going gray. What he does have is fresh optimism about his position group, one that might be the most unproven on a Spartans team that will be counting heavily on youth and inexperience when it kicks off the season Sept. 2 at home against Bowling Green.

“The enthusiasm that is in that room right now, the personalities, they love playing football,” Samuel said. “They love attacking and being aggressive and it’s fun.

“I’m telling people this, and I don’t know if it’s real, but I feel like all the gray hair I have right now might reverse. It’s just gonna come back in black because these guys are just so much fun to be around and they execute.”

The fun to be around part was the first task throughout the off-season. Getting that execution to translate from preseason camp into the regular season will be the challenge now for Samuel.

He’s got plenty of raw talent at his disposal, if not actual production. Only 20 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns returns from a season ago along with a large group of players who have yet to see the field in a college game.

It’s clear early which players Samuel will be leaning on — junior Felton Davis and sophomores Darrell Stewart and Trishton Jackson. Davis had 12 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown last season but battled nagging injuries while Steward had just three grabs for 29 yards.

The wild card is Jackson, who had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. His up-side, however, was on display in the spring when he caught eight passes for 168 yards.

At Big Ten media days, head coach Mark Dantonio said Jackson has the chance to be “phenomenal” but he’s got some work to do to get there.

“His toughness aspect has got to come,” Dantonio said. “You can’t be a wideout, mentality-wise. He has a skill set that is up here. So when you have that kind of skillset, everything needs to come with you to be a complete player.”

Jackson said that has been his No. 1 focus this off-season, along with becoming a leader in the receivers room.

“Having that killer instinct, being more physical and playing bigger,” Jackson said of what his coaches have emphasized, “and being a leader in the room.”

And as for his head coach saying he has the chance to be phenomenal?

“It’s very special,” Jackson said. “Knowing myself, knowing the hard work that I put in over the summer with the quarterbacks and Felton, too. All the receivers are just out there grinding and just trying to get better every day. So that’s pretty nice hearing that, but we haven’t done nothing yet.”

While the Spartans will be counting on the top three to make a big jump in production, they’ll be hoping for just as much from the rest of the group. The fight to get in the rotation of receivers that usually includes six players will be fierce over the next few weeks with true freshmen Hunter Rison and Cody White getting a shot as well as redshirt freshman Cam Chambers.

Chambers was one of four receiving recruits who came in with the 2016 class, one that included Jackson, Donnie Corley and Justin Layne. Those three all played — Layne mostly on defense — while Chambers redshirted while stuck behind senior R.J. Shelton.

“When he gets his opportunity he’s gonna seize it,” Samuel said of Chambers. “He’s gonna do the very best he can and make every play, block and be physical. When it presents itself you’ve got to take it.

“I know with Felton, I know with Trishton, I know with Darrell, right now those are the top three. But the rest of these guys are fighting to figure it out and it becomes about making plays. You’ve got to make palsy. So the bottom line is how many yards after catch do you get; when you get the ball thrown to you did you maximize it? Now, we’re hoping to see that with Cam.”

