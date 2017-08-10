Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio after Thursday’s scrimmage: “Today I felt good about both (offense and defense). Yesterday, a little bit more offense than defense.” (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — The defense got the better of the offense in Michigan State’s first scrimmage of preseason camp, capturing a 27-24 victory Thursday at Spartan Stadium using a modified scoring system.

No statistics were released by Michigan State, but the Spartans did go 171 plays, including special teams in a scrimmage that lasted 2 1/2 hours.

“This is our 10th practice, and I thought it went very well,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “We went about 130 plays (on offense/defense). I think we got some things done. Guys played extremely hard and flew around.”

The defense is typically ahead of the offense early in camp, and that’s especially true for a Michigan State team counting on young players on both sides of the ball. Dantonio said, however, the scrimmage gave plenty of players an opportunity and that the two units are close.

“At a couple of positions, our 2s are our 1s, and our 1s are our 2s, so that’s a positive. It gives everyone an opportunity to play and there’s a lot of enthusiasm,” Dantonio said. “And they (young players) have a skill set, so I’m looking forward to watching them.

“Today I felt good about both (offense and defense). Yesterday, a little bit more offense than defense. We sort of have ‘groundhog days’ going here (in preseason camp) … but I thought it was a very good scrimmage and guys made some plays on both sides of the ball.”

Michigan State returns to practice on Friday as it prepares for its Sept. 2 opener at home against Bowling Green.