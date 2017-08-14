Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio talks about the team's chemistry, the offensive line, and Brandon Randle. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke has looked “very crisp” for the Spartans, coach Mark Dantonio said. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Entering the third week of preseason camp, sophomore Brian Lewerke continues to solidify himself as Michigan State’s starting quarterback.

Following the Spartans’ first scrimmage on Thursday, Lewerke is right where the coaching staff expects him to be with the season opener a little less than three weeks away.

“Very crisp. Brian Lewerke looked very good in the scrimmage,” coach Mark Dantonio said before practice Monday. “I thought he played with poise and he did a nice job. He did a very good job.”

Michigan State didn’t provide any statistics for the scrimmage, which the defense won, 27-24.

However, Dantonio did offer a glimpse into the race for the No. 2 quarterback spot between fifth-year senior Damion Terry and redshirt freshman Messiah deWeaver.

“Messiah deWeaver and Damion Terry did some good things,” Dantonio said, “and I think Messiah, he missed spring so you’re seeing him for the first time doing a lot of different things that he’s coached to do. I think his level of play is being raised.”

Terry and deWeaver were both limited in spring practice, Terry with a shoulder injury and deWeaver with a strained back. However, each is 100 percent.

The edge on experience goes to Terry, who has played in 22 career games and started last season at Penn State while deWeaver enrolled early in January 2016 but didn’t see action as a true freshman.

