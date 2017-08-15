Donnie Corley (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press)

Former Michigan State wide receiver Donnie Corley is back in school, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be playing football this fall.

The former standout from Detroit Martin Luther King has enrolled at Wayne County Community College, his attorney, John Shea, confirmed to The News on Tuesday. There is no football team at Wayne County Community College.

Corley was dismissed from the team at Michigan State by coach Mark Dantonio in June after he was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and later dismissed from the university after a Title IX investigation.

Corley and former Cass Tech standout Demetric Vance were both charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an on-campus incident in January when a female student alleged she was sexually assaulted. Also dismissed from the Michigan State team was Josh King, who faces a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as with capturing an image of an unclothed person.

All three former are scheduled to have their preliminary examinations on Sept. 21 at 54B District Court in East Lansing.

Corley was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last season while also being named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team by BTN.com and ESPN.com as a wide receiver. He ranked second among Big Ten freshmen during the regular season in catches (33) and receiving yards (453), and was tied for first among Big Ten freshmen wide receivers in touchdown receptions with three.

Corley’s 453 receiving yards were the most by a true freshman in MSU history and his 33 catches were second most by a true freshman (B.J. Cunningham had 41 catches for 528 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2008; Sedrick Irvin had 40 catches as a true freshman in 1996).

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau