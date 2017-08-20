Thiyo Lukusa appeared in eight games for Michigan State last season as a freshman offensive lineman. He said he’ll play next for Arizona. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Thiyo Lukusa, the Michigan State offensive tackle who quit football, has changed his mind.

He’s returning to football, just not at MSU.

Lukusa posted a picture of himself on Instagram standing in front of the scoreboard at the University of Arizona. With it came the message: “Plans changed, I’ve changed, schools changed, but change isn’t a bad thing.”

Arizona is led by former Michigan head football coach Rich Rodriguez.

Lukusa, who appeared in eight games last season as a freshman, left the MSU program in January, reportedly saying: “I really haven’t been in love with football since I was in high school.”

Lukusa, a 6-foot-5, 330-pounder who is originally from Traverse City, posted on Twitter: “In January, multiple people I care about told me I was making a mistake. Leaving was a dumb choice and staying away longer just because I don’t want to contradict past statements would be another dumb choice. I love MSU and will watch them every time I get the chance but I’m a wildcat now and for the duration. If you don’t like that, to be honest, I don’t give a damn.”