MSU game-by-game predictions from Matt Charboneau
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's football season, game-by-game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out,
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    East Lansing — With so much focus on Michigan State’s lack of a pass rush last season, the secondary almost has gotten a free pass.

    For a unit that has become accustomed to sending players to the NFL, the Spartans struggled in 2016 with just eight interceptions while ranking 12th in the Big Ten in pass efficiency defense. Yes, some of that was because Michigan State failed to put pressure on the quarterback, but subpar play in the back end didn’t help.

    Heading into 2017, the Spartans believe, however, they’re primed to take a jump in the back end thanks to valuable experience gained by the likes of safeties Grayson Miller and Khari Willis as well as cornerback Justin Layne.

    Many, like Miller and Willis, are now in their third year in the program and that can be a huge benefit, the coaching staff believes.

    “Guys going into year three, whether you redshirted or didn't redshirt, is when you see guys take off,” co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett said. “I always say look at my own personal situation here at Michigan State. It wasn't until year three, and then you start looking at some other guys there were in their third year playing. That's when they really start to take off."

    “The thing about a year-three guy is that now they understand the university, there’s no more ‘where is my class, what time do I need to be there, when is practice?’ That all goes out the window and they’ve been through a lot of things and understand the defense and they're comfortable and their natural ability starts to come out.”

    MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    Benefitting from the third year in the program is exactly what Michigan State is hoping for at safety. With Montae Nicholson and Demetrious Cox off to the NFL, the Spartans have the benefit of turning to juniors Grayson Miller and Khari Willis, who each got their first start as true freshmen in 2015 against Michigan and have been part of the playing rotation since.

    Both have seen the good and the bad, including both team ups and downs as well as personal challenges. A broken foot kept Willis out of the Big Ten title game and the Cotton Bowl in 2015 while Miller, who was in the middle of the final play when MSU won in the final seconds at Michigan in 2015, has also been in and out as a starter.

    It’s created a bond between the pair that is likely to start the opener Sept. 2 against Bowling Green.

    Ex-MSU lineman Lukusa to play football at Arizona

    “For a lot of players, you don't get that one guy who knows exactly what you've gone through but he does, and vice versa,” Miller said. “From being benched to back in the starting role to a leadership position, we both know it.

    “ We definitely talk about that stuff all the time and it helps us play together on the field. We have very good chemistry.”

    Not only do they have the chemistry, but they also have the confidence that might have been tougher to maintain in the past

    “The longer you’re here the more the game slows down,” Willis said. “So you play faster. I feel like I’m playing faster. It’s probably the best camp I’ve had since I’ve been here. It’s the third year and you know what to do and now it’s about going out and making plays. I’m real confident, not only in myself but in the defense.”

    But Miller and Willis aren’t the only ones the Spartans are counting on to take a big step.

    Matt Morrissey is a fourth-year junior while David Dowell is a redshirt sophomore. Both will be in the mix at safety while cornerback is a bit more uncertain.

    However, one third-year player is pushing expected starters Layne, a sophomore, and true freshman Josiah Scott.

    “Josh Butler has come a long way,” co-defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said. “I don’t want to throw out names (in comparison), but from spring to now he’s improved as anybody there is. … I’m really proud of him.”

    Add in the fact junior Tyson Smith continues to show no ill effects from the stroke he suffered last year and the Spartans could be on the verge of a big year in the secondary.

    “They’re starting to take off,” Barnett said, “and you can really see it.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

