 

Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's football season, game-by-game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    East Lansing — Catch after catch, day after day.

    That’s how life is for Matt Sokol, the junior who happens to be the one trying to fill the shoes of a tight end that caught more touchdown passes than any in the history of the Michigan State program.

    So how does Sokol prepare himself to be Michigan State’s starting tight end? By doing a lot of the same things Josiah Price did. One of the biggest is spending 10 minutes or so at the end of each practice making catch after catch off the JUGS machine.

    The machine fires the ball, one after another, and Sokol is grabbing them.

    “I don’t know,” Sokol said when asked how many passes he catches a day. “I try to do that every day, just like Josiah did. He told me in his five years here he caught something like, I don’t know, an unbelievable amount of balls. So I’m trying to beat him on that and see if can. I don’t know if I’m there yet, but 10 minutes every day on that, just myself catching the ball.”

    It’s not something Sokol has had to worry about much in the past. He made the transition from quarterback at Rochester Adams to tight end at Michigan State and even enrolled early back in January 2014. However, he also was in the unfortunate position of coming in at a position of depth.

    Along with Price and Jamal Lyles, who both graduated after last season, the likes of Paul Lang and Andrew Gleichert were still on campus, making playing time hard to come by. But after seeing time primarily on special teams as a redshirt freshman in 2015, Sokol started get more and more time at tight end in 2016 and notched his first two career receptions.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    Now, Sokol finds himself as the veteran in the room.

    “It’s been a really exciting fall camp,” Sokol said. “It’s been great to step up and lead some new faces in the room, show the young guys all the things I’ve been taught along the way here. It’s crazy how time flies and that I’m in that position now, but it feels good and I’m really excited for the progress we’ve made in the tight end room.”

    Sokol expects to be a big part of that progress. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds he’s certainly ready physically.

    And now that he’s had the benefit of being in the program for four years, most expect him to make a big jump.

    “He’s been behind some pretty good guys through the years,” co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Jim Bollman said, “but he has really stepped his own game up and knows what we need from him and has done a great job improving. He has great confidence in all aspects of things, in blocking, in receiving, in all different things.”

    Out for scrimmage, MSU CB Scott will be ‘ready to go’

    Playing behind those guys has helped build that confidence, Sokol said. He was quick to point out each of his former teammates as playing a key role in his development and still talks with Price on a regular basis.

    “All those guys taught me so much about the game of football,” Sokol said. “What it takes to be a college athlete on and off the field. I’ve learned so much from Josiah Price — every little thing that comes with the position. Technique, how to run routes, tips on blocking. He spent a lot of time with me in the film room showing me how to watch film. I’ve carried that from him and every day he would catch ball off (the machine) so I try to follow that and do that every day.

    “The same with Jamal and Paul Lang, Dylan Chmura when he was here and Andrew Gleichert. They’ve all shown me so much I can’t thank everyone enough for all the help they’ve given me.”

    It’s something Sokol not only appreciates, it’s something he’s passing on.

    The Spartans lack experience at tight end, however, they don’t lack talent. With redshirt freshman Noah Davis in the mix for playing time along with true freshmen Matt Dotson and Jack Camper, Sokol is working just as hard in his role as a leader.

    “I think he had a great example from Josiah,” quarterback Brian Lewerke said of Sokol. “So I think he’s stepping into that role with the younger guys and has done a great job.”

    As much as Sokol is trying to bring along the freshmen, however, he also is ready to jump on his chance as a starter.

    And, he believes, his days as a backup have him primed to take advantage.

    “I was on scout team for two years and every day brought a lot of intensity there,” Sokol said. “But at same time I always had an eye toward one day it would be my time here and it would be my opportunity.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

