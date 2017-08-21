MSU game-by-game predictions from Matt Charboneau
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's football season, game-by-game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    East Lansing — By Monday afternoon there were only three days left in preseason camp at Michigan State, and that alone made for a different feel.

    A week longer than in the past, camp this season has seen its share of changes — having Sundays off, included — but it’s still a physical and mental drain. Getting through unscathed to the first game week is the goal and with the days winding down, the Spartans can see the finish line.

    “They’ve got a little bit to look forward to this week because we’ll give them a little time off and a chance to maybe go home and watch their high school football game, things like that,” coach Mark Dantonio said. “We’ll give then Friday and Saturday, so that will be a positive for them and they can look forward to that, get their legs back and then get back at it on Sunday in the late afternoon.

    “I think they see the light at the end of the tunnel, so that’s a positive vibe out here.”

    That vibe likely will improve as Michigan State begins to transition from camp mode into game preparation.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    Looking forward to Bowling Green will begin in earnest on Sunday, but the Spartans will spend part of this week focusing on the opener before closing camp on Thursday and picking captains.

    “Our first game has been a long time coming, so I sense our excitement every day in practice, especially when we go against each other in a scrimmage situation,” Dantonio said. “There’s a good feeling about this football team, but more importantly we’re looking forward to that first game and that first opportunity.

    “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve gone through some things here, and it’s not been easy, but I think we’ve maintained our composure this summer.”

    In the meantime, the battle to sort out the depth chart continues. While some spots have been clear for some time, plenty are up for grabs, and for that reason Dantonio wants to let the week play out before releasing any sort of depth chart to the public.

    “I think you know some of the guys that will play for sure,” Dantonio said, “but when you look across it we’ve got a lot of guys that are sort of competing for that second position or, ‘Is he a three or a is he a two?’ Right now, when you look at our scout team there are a lot of guys that can go either way in that. So, it’s sort of being determined a little bit in that area and I think we have a good sense of where we’re at but it sort of seems to be the going deal right now.

    “We’ll stay with that right now and see how it shakes out, but I think that’s the fair thing to do with our players.”

    Sokol looks to catch on as MSU's starting tight end

    Full picture

    Fullback is a position that can often get overlooked in camp, but for Michigan State it’s a key one considering its trying to replace a starter.

    Junior Collin Lucas, a former walk-on, graduate transfer Joe Palange of Utah State and freshman walk-on Max Rosenthal are the most likely to see playing time.

    “Collin Lucas has been very solid there and Joe Palange is a grad transfer that we’re seeing if he can catch up to speed a little bit,” Dantonio said. “Max Rosenthal is a guy that is a talented new guy that walked on but is big, physical and has a great future, so we’ll see how he progresses.”

