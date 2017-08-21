Michigan State freshman cornerback Josiah Scott (22) was held out of Friday’s scrimmage, but coach Mark Dantonio says he’ll be “ready to go” for the season opener Sept. 2 against Bowling Green. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State began its final week of preseason camp on Monday and coach Mark Dantonio said the Spartans are relatively healthy with the season opener less than two weeks away.

However, there was at least one potential starter who is dealing with an undisclosed issue, as freshman cornerback Josiah Scott did not take part in the Spartans’ scrimmage on Friday. However, Dantonio added he expects Scott to be ready to play Bowling Green on Sept. 2.

“We held Josiah out of that scrimmage,” Dantonio said Monday before practice. “He’ll be healthy. He’ll be ready to go. He’s been impressive.”

Scott enrolled in January and was impressive in spring camp, capping it off with an interception in the spring game. He’s been positioning himself as one of the starting cornerbacks opposite sophomore Justin Layne ever since, and barring any setbacks, he’ll remain the starter.

Another option at his spot is sophomore Josh Butler, who has been drawing positive reviews throughout camp.

“Josh is playing very, very well,” Dantonio said.

Dantonino also said on Monday that redshirt freshman defensive end Mufi Hill-Hunt has been working at tight end, one of several experiments the Spartans are conducting in camp.

Michigan State closes camp Thursday with the players getting Friday and Saturday off before returning Sunday to begin game week preparations.

