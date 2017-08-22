MSU game-by-game predictions from Matt Charboneau
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's football season, game-by-game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    East Lansing — As Michigan State works to sort out its depth chart over the final week of preseason camp, one position is starting to get a bit more attention.

    That’s placekicker, where the Spartans are replacing four-year starter Michael Geiger. It doesn’t get the same amount of fanfare, but there might not be a bigger decision Mark Dantonio and his staff will make as Michigan State prepares for the season opener Sept. 2 against Bowling Green.

    With so many games coming down to the wire, getting consistent kicking is key and the Spartans have quite the competition. Redshirt freshman Matt Coghlin might be the leader at this point, but fifth-year senior Brett Scanlon and true freshman Cole Hahn are also in the mix as well as freshman Jack McKenna, who also is punting.

    Special teams coordinator Mark Snyder said late last week things were too close to call.

    “It’s still a competition,” Snyder said. “They’re working hard and everybody’s competing, that’s all we’re asking for.”

    Coghlin, who redshirted last season, spoke with the media this week and said the competition has been intense and that it will benefit all the kickers in the long run.

    “I think it’s good,” Coghlin said. “If you had just two kickers here, that could be a (bad) situation if both go down, but I see it as more competition and it making me better.

    “Competition is always good. Everyone is working to make everyone better. The bigger the competition, a little more pressure, it just makes bigger stakes and makes everyone better.”

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    Coghlin and Scanlon have the benefit of being part of the program. Coghlin was a top recruit in 2016 and redshirted last season while Scanlon is a former transfer from Western Michigan who was a standout prep kicker at Dowagiac Union.

    They also learned their share from Geiger and Kevin Cronin, the kickoff specialist who also graduated.

    “The two seniors, Geiger and Cronin, they were big mentors for me,” Coghlin said. “And having a redshirt year I think really helped, just getting the mind games right, and then just the speed and seeing the stadium for actually kicking.”

    Whether that all leads to the sort of production Geiger had remains to be seen. Geiger finished his career second in scoring in program history with 357 points while kicking in huge games like the Big Ten championship, the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff.

    Geiger’s last-second kick to beat Ohio State in 2015 is still one of Michigan State’s iconic moments and Coghlin hopes he has the mettle to handle the pressure-packed moments.

    “There’s obviously going to be little butterflies,” Coghlin said. “(With) 75,000 people, that will be really cool, but I think I’ll be cool and composed and hopefully just all the practice I put in will pay off.”

    Until Coghlin gets the call, though, he’ll spend the final week of camp working with the other kickers to sort out the competition.

    “Working hard every day, just doing the best I can day in and day out with consistency,” Coghlin said. “I’m getting reps, everyone is getting some reps, doing good. Just working hard, working on accuracy, working on consistency.”

