MSU game-by-game predictions from Matt Charboneau
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's football season, game-by-game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    East Lansing — Michigan State will finish preseason camp on Thursday and by Sunday will begin preparation for the opener against Bowling Green on Sept. 2.

    With the regular season fast approaching there is plenty on the minds of Spartans fans. From the backup quarterback position to who will produce in the passing game, we’ll do our best to provide answers in this edition of the Michigan State mailbag.

    ■ Question: Thoughts on deWeaver? Feel as though his path is pretty blocked by Lewerke and wondering if he gets frustrated. — @MaxRothley

    ■ Answer: It’s hard to say considering Messiah deWeaver missed the entire spring because of a back issue. From all accounts, he’s playing well in preseason camp and if there was some sort of long-term injury problem with Brian Lewerke it wouldn’t surprise me to see deWeaver get the call.

    In terms of being blocked or getting frustrated, that’s just life in college football. Michigan State, like most teams, will recruit at least one quarterback in every recruiting class. That, naturally, will leave a quarterback or two that came in with high expectations never fulfilling those expectations or heading somewhere else. Michigan State has benefited in recent years that those players have stuck it out — Keith Nichol, Andrew Maxwell, Tyler O’Connor, Damion Terry — while watching the likes of Kirk Cousins and Connor Cook put up record numbers and head to the NFL.

    Bottom line: This is how it goes. If Lewerke does, indeed, become the next Cousins or Cook, then the next move is up to deWeaver. If he sticks it out, he could still play as a senior, but at the same time, he’ll have to beat out Rocky Lombardi, Theo Day and any other quarterback that comes along. However, he’s a talent to be sure. That means a transfer could happen if Lewerke locks down the job long-term. This early in his career, however, there aren’t really any signs of frustration.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    ■ Q: On a scale from 1-10, what chance would you give Tyson Smith to have a starting position since he’s the most experienced of the group? — @HiveLewerke

    ■ A: Good question. I’d have to put that right smack in the middle at 5. How’s that for a definitive answer? Everything being equal, I’d have to bet the starters in the opener are Justin Layne and Josiah Scott. However, both are young — Scott having never played a college game — and Smith has for more snaps under his belt. That sort of experience could end up being crucial, not only when the entire secondary is short on playing time but when the whole defense could use as many knowledgeable players as it can get. Also, Scott was held out of the Spartans’ scrimmage last week, though coach Mark Dantonio said he expects the true freshman to be OK for the opener.

    The question that will no doubt be looming with Smith is how does he bounce back after suffering a stroke in the off-season? He’s been cleared medically and said a couple of weeks ago he feels as good as he ever has. The feedback from the coaching staff seems to back that up as Harlon Barnett, the co-defensive coordinator in charge of the secondary, has been effusive in his praise, even as he says he’s trying not to over-hype any player. Smith might not start the opener or any game after that, but it seems certain he’ll be on the field often.

    ■ Q: Which WRs will go over 500 yards this season? Will the OL will make or break this years Offense? — @BKyulzick

    ■ A: You’re probably not looking for me to say none, but the Spartans had only one receiver surpass that number in 2016 and that was R.J. Shelton, who is now in the NFL. Of the three projected starters — Felton Davis, Darrell Stewart and Trishton Jackson — there’s fewer than 300 career yards between all of them. Not exactly the numbers you’re looking for when you’re breaking in a relatively new quarterback.

    The good news is what the Spartans lack in experience and production they make up for in sheer talent. Davis, if he can stay healthy, has the size to be a significant red-zone threat, while Jackson was outstanding in the spring game. Also, don’t forget Cam Chambers, who redshirted last season but might end up being among the best in that position group. Add in true freshmen Hunter Rison and Cody White, and there’s plenty of talent to get it done. My guess? Jackson and Davis both surpass 500 yards with Chambers being my wild card choice.

    ■ Q: Of the players we lost due to controversy (Corley, Reschke, King, etc.) who’s impact will MSU feel the most? — @ungerjos

    ■ A: Another tough one, for sure. I think the loss of Donnie Corley stings because of his potential to become an All-Big Ten type receiver with the added ability to play on defense. But as we’ve talked about, Michigan State has lots of talent at wide receiver that could make fans forget quickly what could have been with Corley. Jon Reschke was a tackling machine at outside linebacker, but his injury last season allowed Andrew Dowell to establish himself and the Spartans have young depth pushing there, as well, including Tyriq Thompson and true freshman Antjuan Simmons.

    That takes me to Josh King and Auston Robertson. It’s no surprise the pass rush was abysmal last season and each had a chance to get his feet wet as true freshmen at defensive end. Their departure leaves the position a bit unsettled as Demetrius Cooper works his way back from off-field issues while former walk-ons Kenny Willekes and Dillon Alexander look to play significant roles. There’s a chance Cooper breaks out and redshirt freshman Brandon Randle makes an impact but the loss of King and Robertson doesn’t help.

    ■ Q: It’s 3rd and 7 on our own 45. What play does Dave Warner call? -- @UpDeckJerkGuy

    ■ A: OK, this was a little tongue in cheek but the fans’ frustration is understood. That said, I’ll vote for a double-reverse pass. All right, maybe not. Something tells me if the Spartans get the first down it was the right call.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

