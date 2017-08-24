MSU game-by-game predictions from Matt Charboneau
Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    East Lansing — Since Mark Dantonio arrived at Michigan State before the 2007 season, there have always been four captains.

    For the first three seasons, all four were named before the first game and since 2010, three were named before the opener with a rotating fourth game captain named each week.

    There will still be four captains in 2017, but only two will be the same every week. Senior offensive lineman Brian Allen and senior linebacker Chris Frey were announced as the team’s captains on Thursday as Michigan State broke preseason camp with the plan to have two game-day captains each week throughout the season.

    A close vote and the fact Michigan State has a young roster played into the decision, Dantonio said.

    “We’ve usually taken three but the whole idea was we took two this year because in the voting there was so much clarity as to who are those two guys and the rest was sort of shaken up,” Dantonio said. “I really felt like, instead of re-voting and doing those types of things the fair thing to do was let everybody lead from that leadership group. So we’ll have two different guys walking out every game throughout the season and that gives us a sense of leadership from a lot of different people.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

    “This team has 53 people that are either true freshmen or redshirt freshmen … so it’s an extremely young football team in that respect, and that youth needs to be represented. There are some younger guys on that council and I think that will be important factor in this season.”

    That council, of course, is Michigan State’s leadership council that they also call the Eagle council. It’s been around as long as Dantonio has and includes Allen and Frey along with junior LB Andrew Dowell, junior S Matt Morrissey, sophomore QB Brian Lewerke, fifth-year senior RB Gerald Holmes, junior S Khari Willis, sophomore LB Joe Bachie, junior LB Byron Bullough, junior S Grayson Miller, junior TE Matt Sokol and sophomore DT Raequan Williams.

    The fact Holmes wasn’t the third captain was a bit of a surprise, but Dantonio, as well as Allen and Frey, made it clear on Thursday that leadership isn’t limited to two players.

    “Really our captains are those 12 guys,” Dantonio said. “But really it’s who steps forward and when you’re so young there’s opportunity to do that. I’ve said it before, with so much youth on our football team there is opportunity to lead.

    “It allows other guys the opportunity to step into a position of leadership and show that. That’s a very, very good group of 12 guys. They’ll all have an opportunity to be part of that leadership group.”

    Wherever leadership comes from, it will be critical this season for Michigan State. Coming off a 3-9 season and a winter full of off-field issues, all agreed on Thursday that having strong leaders is even more critical now.

    And the fact that Frey and Allen have both been integral parts of both championship teams and last year’s makes them especially qualified in their role as captain.

    “We’ve been through the good and the bad, and I’ve seen how both of those feel and I can tell you the first two years here were a lot better,” Allen said. “To see how those guys led and see how things went last year, I think we’ll be better having gone through that last year and be able to handle adversity this year.”

    There’s little doubt the Spartans have worked hard on improving the chemistry that took a hit last season. But with the opener now a little more than a week away, Frey says all the problems now are in the past.

    “A lot of things happened, but we don’t think about those things, honestly,” Frey said. “We’re looking forward to the season and want to build off the off-season and not worry about anything that happened last season. The things that happened in the past are in the past, and the guys that aren’t here anymore aren’t part of this team. We’re focusing on the guys that are in this room.”

