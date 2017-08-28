MSU game-by-game predictions from Matt Charboneau
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's football season, game-by-game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out,
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down Michigan State’s defense ahead of the season opener on Saturday against Bowling Green.

    Hitting the sacks

    It’s a number Michigan State players and coaching staff have just as hard of a time mentioning as they do last season’s 3-9 record. That number, of course, is 11, which indicates the number of sacks the Spartans had in 2016. It was better than only two other teams in the nation and well off what MSU has become accustomed to producing. The big reason was the lack of production from defensive end, and with Josh King and Auston Robertson gone, there’s a big void at that spot. Fifth-year senior Demetrius Cooper should start at one end, but he has yet to live up to lofty expectations as his 2.5 sacks last season were the best on the team. The other side is up in the air as former walk-ons Kenny Willekes and Dillon Alexander will get a shot, and veterans Robert Bowers and Justice Alexander could get a shot, too. The wild card is redshirt freshman Brandon Randle. He’s a linebacker by trade but is splitting time between the positions, but his playmaking ability has already impressed coaches making him a potential breakout start on the defense. Also, keep an eye on true freshman Jacub Panasiuk.

    Strong up the middle

    While there are questions up front at end, the opposite is true inside at tackle. Sophomores Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk started to come on late last season and each is primed to make a big move this season. The upside for the Spartans is it looks like they’ve got depth in the middle, as well. Redshirt freshman Naquan Jones had a solid spring and hasn’t dropped off in preseason camp, while the likes of sophomore Kyonta Stallworth and junior Gerald Owens have also impressed, as has fifth-year senior Devyn Salmon, who has spent his career bouncing back from defense to offense but seems to have found a home and will get a shot to contribute.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    Scouting Michigan State’s offense

    Stacked at 'backer

    Much like running back on offense, linebacker appears to be the position on defense that has the fewest uncertainties. Senior Chris Frey led the Spartans in tackles last season with 96 and will look to help spark the pass rush this season from the outside, while junior Andrew Dowell holds down the other outside spot and is coming off a season with 67 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups. Look for sophomore Tyriq Thompson and true freshman Antjuan Simmons to get some time spelling the starters while Randle could also work into the rotation when not playing end. In the middle, sophomore Joe Bachie takes over after getting limited work late last season. He’s light on experience, which makes the presence of fifth-year senior Shane Jones vital, as he can back Bachie as well as having the ability to play on the outside. Junior Byron Bullough also provides depth in the middle.

    Experience at safety

    While the starters at safety still might be difficult to determine, the Spartans do have depth. The safe bet headed into the opener is that juniors Khari Willis and Grayson Miller will be the starters. Both saw their first action as true freshmen in 2015, but both were up and down last season as they deferred to Demetrious Cox and Montae Nicholson. As much as the playing time helps Miller and Willis, don’t count out junior Matt Morrissey and sophomore David Dowell. Each has seen time in the past and both have played well in preseason camp. At the very least, expect all four to play significant snaps as junior Jalen Watts-Jackson provides experienced depth while redshirt freshman Austin Andrews has work to do to crack the playing rotation.

    Youth served at corner

    The cornerback spot could have as many players working into the mix as safety. The starters seem clear at this point, as sophomore Justin Layne has one side locked down and true freshman Josiah Scott has been good since enrolling early in January. He dealt with a minor injury in preseason camp, but indications are he’ll be fine for the opener. Waiting the wings are junior Tyson Smith and sophomore Josh Butler. Smith has starting experience, and despite battling back from a stroke suffered after the end of last season, he appears to be in better shape than ever and is drawing rave reviews from the coaches. The same goes for Butler, who has been pushing throughout preseason camp to get more playing time and will certainly get some work early in the season. Junior T.J. Harrell is a veteran still working to find his place in the rotation while true freshmen Tre Person and Emmanuel Flowers are likely redshirt candidates.

