MSU game-by-game predictions from Matt Charboneau
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's football season, game-by-game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out,
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down Michigan State’s offense ahead of the season opener on Saturday against Bowling Green.

    Clear-cut at QB

    It’s been clear since last spring — Brian Lewerke is Michigan State’s starting quarterback. That’s a bit of a change from last season when the Spartans went well into preseason camp before naming Tyler O’Connor the No. 1 QB, and from all indications Lewerke has taken advantage of it and has established himself as a leader on offense. How it translates in game action is still a bit of a question mark. The sophomore saw action in four games last season and started twice, but a broken leg against Michigan ended his season early. However, there were enough signs a season ago to believe Lewerke has what it takes. He’s got a strong, accurate arm and has the ability to extend plays with his feet. The experience he did get last season also will help, but if he falters, the bigger quarterback question is who would step in? Fifth-year senior Damion Terry has battled injuries his entire career and might start the season as No. 2, but redshirt freshman Messiah deWeaver is healthy after missing the spring and has drawn positive reviews throughout camp, putting him in a position to see more playing time and prove that he’s worthy of the high accolades he came to East Lansing with more than a year ago. True freshman Rocky Lombardi has shown a maturity level beyond his age and experience, but the chances of him seeing the field this season seem small with a redshirt most likely.

    Front and center

    Michigan State is used to using plenty of players along the offensive line — sometimes because the depth has been solid, and others because of injury. Where this year’s unit falls remains to be seen. What does seem sure is the Spartans will be counting on several players taking a big jump. The starting five seems clear headed into the opener — senior Brian Allen at center, sophomore Cole Chewins at left tackle, sophomore Tyler Higby at left guard, junior David Beedle at right guard and redshirt freshman Luke Campbell at right tackle. But several are being pushed and outside of Allen, all are a bit thin on experience. Beedle has played in 21 games but started just five while Higby was playing well last season until a broken ankle ended things after six starts. Chewins started three games in 2016 while Campbell redshirted. After that, some true freshmen are likely to see the field, with Kevin Jarvis at guard and Mustafa Khaleefah and Jordan Reid at tackle. Also in the mix is redshirt freshman Matt Allen, who could slide in at center and allow his brother, Brian, to play one of the guard spots. However it plays out, the fate of the MSU offense likely lies in the players up front.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    Scouting Michigan State’s defense

    Playmaking potential

    Of Michigan State’s potential starters at wide receiver — junior Felton Davis and sophomores Darrell Steward and Trishton Jackson — there are only 20 career catches and fewer than 300 yards between them. Clearly, the experience is lacking. However, the Spartans feel they potentially have plenty of playmakers. Davis is a big target who played as a true freshman but has battled injuries. He could break out as a red-zone threat this season, while Jackson was the star of the spring game and has big-play ability. Stewart hasn’t seen much playing time. but is a tough runner after the catch. The talent doesn’t stop there. Several first-year players could end up rising to the top before long, led by Cam Chambers, who redshirted last season but will have the chance to live up to his potential while. Two true freshmen are almost certain to have opportunities early in the season, as Hunter Rison enrolled early and played well in the spring while Cody White has been solid in preseason camp.

    Something to prove

    Michigan State has been spoiled over the years with good tight end play. But with Josiah Price — the career leader in touchdown catches for a tight end — and Jamal Lyles now gone, the Spartans find themselves without a proven replacement. The most likely to start is junior Matt Sokol, the former high school quarterback who has seen plenty of action on special teams, but has just two career catches. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, he has the size and athletic ability to stand out. The depth is the concern, as no other tight end has seen game action. Noah Davis is expected to get a shot after redshirting last season while Matt Dotson and Jack Camper are true freshmen. Camper enrolled early and took part in spring practice, but Dotson was highly recruited and has drawn praise throughout preseason camp as a true freshman who could see the field early.

    Plenty of options

    There’s one spot where the Spartans aren’t worried about the lack of depth or inexperience — running back. Fifth-year senior Gerald Holmes and juniors LJ Scott and Madre London are good enough to start at most Big Ten schools and all have had time as a starter at Michigan State. Scott, last season’s leading rusher, is still seen as the player with the highest ceiling and is positioned to get plenty of work, especially after off-season surgery on both of his shoulders are now 100 percent. Holmes is the workhorse and the leader of the group, the one who will get the tough yards, has deceptive speed, can catch the ball out of the backfield and is the best blocker of the group. London is a bit of a wild card after injuries derailed his season in 2015 and his work was limited last season. He still has big-play ability and surely will see some work early in the season as some sort of rotation is worked out.

