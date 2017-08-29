Michigan State freshman Josiah Scott (22) was the presumed starter at one of the cornerback spots, but he was listed behind Josh Butler in Michigan State’s first depth chart of the season Tuesday. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State released its first depth chart of the season on Tuesday, giving a glimpse of to what the Spartans might look like when they open the season Saturday against Bowling Green.

Coach Mark Dantonio opted not to put out a depth chart at the start of preseason camp, instead saying he preferred the many close position battles to play out before list the starters.

The key positions were as expected with sophomore Brian Lewerke as the starting quarterback and all three running backs — LJ Scott, Gerald Holmes and Madre London — were listed as co-starters, much as they have been the past two seasons.

Some of the eye-openers were on defense, with junior Matt Morrissey listed as the starter at free safety and sophomore David Dowell at No. 2. Junior Khari Willis is the starter at the other safety spot ahead of junior Grayson Miller, who has starting experience. True freshmen Tre Person and Dominique Long are listed No. 3 at each of the safety positions.

Sophomore Justin Layne holds one cornerback spot while sophomore Josh Butler is the starter at the other corner, ahead of freshman Josiah Scott, who Dantonio has said for some time is the likely starter but missed Michigan State’s last scrimmage of camp.

Two former walk-ons — Kenny Willekes and Dillon Alexander — are the starters at defensive end with redshirt freshman Brandon Randle, who has worked at end, No. 2 at STAR linebacker behind Andrew Dowell.

Wide receivers Cody White and Hunter Rison are two true freshmen in the two-deep on offense, along with right guard Kevin Jarvis and right tackle Jordan Reid. Mustafa Khaleefah is No. 3 at left tackle, Matt Dotson is No. 3 at tight end and Laress Nelson is No. 3 at flanker.

In the kicking race, redshirt freshman Matt Coghlin is the co-starter with fifth-year senior Brett Scanlon.

