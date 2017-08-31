Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo break down Michigan and Michigan State for the 2017 college football season. Detroit News

LJ Scott (3) will be part of a deep stable of Michigan State running backs this season. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for how Michigan State will fare this season.

Angelique S. Chengelis: Michigan State will rely on its talented group of running backs, and quarterback Brian Lewerke will be better than most think working behind an offensive line featuring senior center Brian Allen. Give the receivers some time. The defense will take some time to jell, particularly the secondary, but it will. This team will absolutely rebound from last year’s major blip. Record: 7-5

John Niyo: The nonconference schedule matters now more than ever, because this Michigan State team could use a confidence boost. And the Spartans really can’t afford an early embarrassment. Not after what happened on the field last year. But that means Brian Lewerke & Co. probably will have to put up a lot of points to cover for a defense that lacks depth and playmakers, particularly in the front seven. Record: 5-7

Bob Wojnowski: The schedule does the young Spartans no favors, although they have a decent chance to start 3-0. That third game is the swing, at home against Notre Dame, another team desperate to rebound. Playing only four Big Ten home games makes it tougher, and the Spartans will have to steal a road victory or two — at Rutgers or Minnesota? — to have a winning season. Record: 5-7

