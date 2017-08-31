Skip in Skip
Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo break down Michigan and Michigan State for the 2017 college football season.

East Lansing — It’s not always easy to predict who will become a great quarterback.

The number of players who had all the physical tools — strong arm, quick release, athletic — that never panned out at the most important position on the football field is long. That’s as true at Michigan State as any other team, but for the Spartans, the run has been impressive since Mark Dantonio took over in 2007.

He inherited Brian Hoyer, now an NFL veteran who ranks fifth in career passing yards at Michigan State. After that was Kirk Cousins, the $20 million man for Washington who is second in career passing at MSU, but is better remembered as the consummate leader who helped lift the program to championship status. Then there was Connor Cook, the brash gunslinger who won more games (71) and threw for more yards than any quarterback in MSU history while taking the Spartans to two Big Ten titles and a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

All three had the tools, to be sure. What they also had was something harder to quantify, that certain something that makes a great quarterback.

Michigan State is counting on Brian Lewerke being the next in line to possess that same quality.

“Things don’t bother him,” quarterbacks coach Brad Salem said. “He’s got a personality that kind of fits quarterback. I don’t think he’s overwhelmed. I talk to him all the time and ask if he’s doing all right, but I think he’s more excited to play football than nervous to play football.

“He carries himself confidently and sort of, I think, has the ‘it’ factor.”

The “it” factor might be more important for a quarterback than any other player on the field. And while Michigan State has had them in recent seasons, there have also been some misses.

Andrew Maxwell and Tyler O’Connor were solid backups, but neither had it as a starter. Maxwell was the starter in 2012 when Michigan State went 7-6 but gave way to Cook the next year. O’Connor was in that same group and even helped the Spartans to the upset win at Ohio State in 2015 when Cook was hurt before starting last season. But Michigan State was still missing “the guy” at quarterback.

It was during last year’s miserable 3-9 season the first glimpse of what Lewerke could be was revealed. He wasn’t great in his two starts, but he showed promise for a redshirt freshman. However, when he came on in relief against Michigan and nearly rallied the Spartans, it was evident he was a cut above. Unfortunately for Lewerke, he broke his leg in the same game and missed the final four games of the season.

That didn’t stop Dantonio from seeing something potentially special.

“I think he’s done enough to warrant him to be the guy to beat out,” Dantonio said. “He’s the guy.”

Dantonio said that on Dec. 15, just weeks after the season ended and Lewerke still hobbling around. He knew then, before spring practice and well before preseason camp, Lewerke might have “it.”

Nine months later, Dantonio feels just as good about it.

“The way he’s handled that, he’s shown a lot of growth as a person,” Dantonio said. “He’s shown a lot in his leadership abilities. Also on the field, he knows our offense, he’s got a great arm, he’s got quick release, he can get out of problems, he’s elusive and he’s calm under pressure. I think all those things have sort of allowed me to move forward with my statements on him as a quarterback. I think he has an outstanding future.”

MSU game-by-game predictions from Matt Charboneau
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's football season, game-by-game.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the
Sept. 2 vs. Bowling Green: The Falcons finished the season strong in 2016, winning their final three games. However, riding that momentum over an entire offseason can be difficult, and the fact remains BGSU is early into a rebuild and is likely a couple of years from contending in the MAC. Michigan State will take advantage as it will be eager to get off on the right foot after a long offseason. Winner: Michigan State  Andrew Weber, Getty Images
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and
Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan: P.J. Fleck is gone and so are some of the Broncos’ best players, including WR Corey Davis, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare (running back Jarvion Franklin returns), however, and the Broncos might have their best chance to beat MSU. But the Spartans likely will still be too much for their MAC neighbors and hold off WMU in a close one. Winner: Michigan State  David Dermer, Associated Press
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype
Sept. 23 vs. Notre Dame: It won’t have near the hype as last year’s battle between ranked teams, but it might be just as hard to predict. The Irish had their share of issues last season, as well, and there’s not much sign their defense will be much better. However, they’ll likely score some points and that can put plenty of pressure on a Spartans defense that might still be trying to identify its difference-makers. Winner: Notre Dame  Eric Gay, Associated Press
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out,
Sept. 30 vs. Iowa: Another tough one to figure out, as Iowa lost plenty of playmakers on offense and it will be hard to see just four games into the season if the Hawkeyes can score. However, the defense will be one of the better ones in the Big Ten, and defense usually travels. That makes this a tough conference opener for the Spartans, who likely will be trying to avoid losing two straight. Winner: Iowa  Elsa, Getty Images
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about
Oct. 7 at Michigan: There will be plenty of talk about the last time the rivals played at Michigan Stadium, and there’s chance this game could be as close as the one in 2015. The Wolverines have nearly as many questions as the Spartans after losing more than a dozen starters and plenty to the NFL, but there’s talent, to be sure. Michigan is likely to be a heavy favorite, but this one will be tight with the edge going to the home team. Winner: Michigan  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the
Oct. 14 at Minnesota: This could shape up to be the game that determines whether Michigan State proves it’s on the right track or headed for more frustration. A three-game skid can be tough to pull out of, but if the Spartans go on the road and beat a Minnesota team that thinks it can contend in the West it could be just what they need to convince everyone, themselves included, that last season’s woes were the exception, not the norm. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading
Oct. 21 vs. Indiana: Michigan State will be heading into its homecoming game feeling good about getting a conference win, and doing that on the road. Indiana will come to town with a first-year coach and some decent players, but likely not enough to repeat the overtime victory it recorded last season over MSU, one that signaled troubled times ahead for the Spartans. Winner: Michigan State  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five
Oct. 28 at Northwestern: Michigan State has won five straight on the road over Northwestern and always draws well in Evanston. The support likely will still be there, but this time the Wildcats have a team that might be the best in the West led by QB Clayton Thorson (18) and RB Justin Jackson (21), who torched MSU for 188 yards and two touchdowns last season. Winner: Northwestern  Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting
Nov. 4 vs. Penn State: The Spartans are still smarting from the second-half whipping they took last season in State College. The only problem is the Nittany Lions return plenty of the playmakers from last year’s Big Ten championship team that will be looking to repeat in the West Division and try and find a spot in the playoffs. Not the best matchup for a younger MSU team. Winner: Penn State  Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban
Nov. 11 at Ohio State: Michigan State has played Urban Meyer’s team as well as any in the Big Ten, winning two of the last four and coming up a point shy of an upset last season. However, heading to Columbus to take on a team coming off a playoff berth and expecting to match the last-second 2015 win at the Horseshoe will be too much to expect. Winner: Ohio State  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from
Nov. 18 vs. Maryland: Another of several losses from last season the Spartans will be looking to avenge. The Terrapins got to a bowl last season and will be shooting for the same, but by this point in the season, odds are Michigan State’s offensive line is gelling and the running game is clicking, something the Terps had trouble with a season ago. Winner: Michigan State  Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the
Nov. 25 at Rutgers: When a team needs a win on the final week to reach a bowl game, the best opponent might be Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights were awful in 2016 and will be hoping to simply show they're headed in a positive direction under second-year coach Chris Ash. With the possibility of missing a bowl game for the second straight year looming, expect the Spartans to get it done. Winner: Michigan State. FINAL MSU RECORD: 6-6 overall (4-5 Big Ten)  Noah K. Murray, Associated Press
    As the off-season progressed, others started to see that as well.

    While Michigan State was dealing with plenty of issues that could tear teams apart, Lewerke was busy, along with others, trying to bring it together. He leaned heavily on Cousins, who told him the best leaders reach out and get to know everyone on the team. Lewerke has done that.

    “It’s easy to follow him,” junior linebacker Andrew Dowell said. “He’s a guy that always does the right thing. So, people naturally follow him. He’s competitive, too.”

    Added junior tight end Matt Sokol, “He’s been a commander and is taking the lead on offense and in a leadership position. He’s got a lot of passion for the game and is ready to show what he can do.”

    As great as the leadership part is, it’s that on-the-field part that will be just as crucial.

    All indications are Lewerke has the on-field part covered, as well. He was 31-for-57 for 381 yards and two touchdowns in four games last season and was 25-for-44 for 305 yards in the spring game.

    “He’s a very natural thrower,” Salem said. “He throws people open and knows where to go with the ball and throws the ball on time. One thing is he’s quick-bodied, and I think that’s an understated thing with him, so he can get out of trouble and make plays with his feet and extend plays, create a little bit but still have the ability to throw downfield.”

    So, he can be a playmaker, though Lewerke sees things a little differently.

    “Seeing the reads downfield and making sure I get ball to right guy,” he explained this week. “All I am is the guy that gets the ball to the playmakers. That’s all I got to do.”

    However, others believe Lewerke is more than just a facilitator.

    “Brian is such a cool customer,” wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel said. “He doesn’t get rattled by anything. His anticipation is special. He throws a nice ball, and he isn’t afraid to let the deep ball fly. Speaking as a former wide receiver, I would have loved to play with a quarterback with that skillset.”

    Whether Lewerke’s name ends up anywhere near Cousins and Cook in the record books by the time he’s done remains to be seen. Saturday’s season-opener will be the first chance for him to do so as “the guy.”

    But that’s something many Spartans believed he was all along.

    “Brian Lewerke’s got what it takes, man,” junior running back LJ Scott said. “Last year, when he came in, I looked in his eyes and he didn’t have any fear. He was ready to go. He was anxious to get on the field. From then on out, I knew he was the guy.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

