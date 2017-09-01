Michigan State’s L.J. Scott leads a healthy stable of Spartans running backs. (Photo: Al Goldis / Associated Press)

MATT CHARBONEAU

Both teams had unexpected drop-offs in 2016 and are looking to rebound. Bowling Green hopes momentum carries over from winning its last three while Michigan State is eager for a fresh start. The Spartans will have plenty of pressure on them playing at home, but the offense should get it done while the defense might allow some points but won’t get overrun. Michigan State 38-20

ANGELIQUE S. CHENGELIS

How L.J. Scott runs, so will go Michigan State. And that bodes well for the Spartans heading into their opener. MSU wants to shake off the last season and will do that against Bowling Green. Michigan State 31-10

JOHN NIYO

The Spartans’ depth will be tested immediately, thanks to Bowling Green’s up-tempo offense. But Michigan State should be able to capitalize on some turnovers and then take advantage of the team’s strength — L.J. Scott & Co. in the backfield — to put this one away in the fourth quarter. Michigan State 31-17

BOB WOJNOWSKI

In years past, Bowling Green wouldn’t have posed much of a threat. But with all of Michigan State’s unknowns, this could be tricky. The Falcons closed last season strong, and shored up what had been a horrible defense. The Spartans will try to establish their running game behind LJ Scott, Gerald Holmes and Madre London while QB Brian Lewerke figures things out. This will be tight for a while before Scott busts a couple big ones. Michigan State 31-10