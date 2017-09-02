Michigan State's Darrell Stewart leaps over a would-be tackler for Bowling Green. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing -- Michigan State found its groove Saturday and took care of Bowling Green 35-10 in its season opener in front of more than 71,000 fans at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans showed signs of promise after last year's dismal 3-9 season but had plenty of challenging moments against their Mid-American Conference opponent with few veteran players on the field.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke proved himself to be a fearless leader on offense with brave runs and pinpoint passes. But he also had loose hands, fumbling twice in the first half. He completed 22-of-33 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Lewerke also led the Spartans with 69 rushing yards. Madre London had 54 and a touchdown, Gerald Holmes had 40 and LJ Scott had 39.

Darrell Stewart Jr. led MSU with six receptions for 85 yards.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 35, Bowling Green

A big highlight for the Spartans was the interception return 38 yards for a touchdown by junior cornerback Tyson Smith in the third quarter.

Smith, who played at Orchard Lake St. Mary's, suffered a stroke last winter.

The Spartans defense found success at containing the run game, holding Bowling Green to just 67 rushing yards but left many opportunities open downfield that the Falcons were unable to capitalize on.

Bowling Green struggled to keep pace in the second half as the Spartans showed their depth and speed. Felton Davis accumulated just 35 yards receiving for the game and pulled down two touchdowns. His second was a one-handed grab while being held in the end zone.

The Spartans will host Western Michigan next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.