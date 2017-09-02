Michigan State players lock arms and walk the field at Spartan Stadium before the game on Saturday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

On third-and-1 at the Bowling Green 42, Spartans junior running back LJ Scott was dropped for a 3-yard loss to end a drive.

The Spartans lead 7-3 with 4:02 left in the second quarter.

Spartans sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke converted a pair of third-down passes to move the chains and continues to show his running ability.

On third-and-4 at the Spartans 17, Lewerke’s unorthodox shovel pass (if you wanna call it that) found sophomore Trishton Jackson. First down.

Later, Lewerke found Darrell Stewart Jr. for a 10-yard gain. Another first down.



Then Lewerke showed his athleticism. He spun out of a sack at his own 30, rolled right, reversed left, kept his eyes downfield and scrambled for a 13-yard carry past the first-down marker near midfield.

But the drive stalled three plays later as Scott was dropped for a loss.

Jake Hartbarger’s punt resulted in a touchback. Bowling Green will begin their next drive at the 20-yard line with 4:02 left in the half.

Bowling Green 1-of-5 on third down

The Spartans have stalled yet another Bowling Green drive, highlighted by a crunching hit from linebacker Shane Jones, who excited the MSU faithful with a crunching tackle on running back Josh Cleveland.

The Spartans lead 7-3 with 9:39 left in the second quarter.

Bowling Green is 1-for-5 on third downs.

Bowling Green punter Joseph Davidson booted a punt 64 yards to place Michigan State 11-yard line, where the Spartans will begin their next drive with 9:39 left in the half. Davidson led the FBS with nine punts of 60 yards or more last season.

A personal foul on Bowling Green’s Trevor Roop on the kickoff placed the Falcons at their own 13-yard line to begin the drive that lasted just five plays.

London's instincts lead to Spartans TD

Spartans junior running back Madre London appeared on the stat sheet for the first time and proved to be valuable in a variety of ways.

London’s 7-yard touchdown run has given the Spartans a 7-3 lead with 11:19 left in the second quarter.

London, who made a pair of first-down carries on the drive, was also key in helping the Spartans avoiding their third turnover of the game.

On a first-and-10 at the Falcons’ 30, Bowling Green defensive lineman David Konowalski hit MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke from behind, forcing a fumble —but London was in the right place at the right time as the ball squirted to him.

That kept the drive alive – and four plays later, London scored.

The Spartans went 12 plays for 67 yards in 6:19.

Lewerke has four carries for 46 yards.

Spartans dodge a bullet

It's 3-0 Bowling Green at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans caught a break as Bowling Green receiver Scott Miller dropped a pass inside the 5-yard line to end a drive.

Miller burned past Spartans junior safety Khari Willis (Jackson Lumen Christi) on a fourth-and-2 play from the MSU 33.

The Spartans' upperclassmen are committing uncharacteristic mistakes.

On third-and-7, Michigan State senior Chris Frey jumped offsides to give Bowling Green two shots at moving the chains. After an incomplete pass, Bowling Green quarterback James Morgan looked down the sideline to Miller, an all-MAC receiver who caught 10 touchdowns a year ago, but the ball slipped through his bread basket with 2:38 left in the first quarter.

Spartans junior LJ Scott fumbled to end a drive inside the Bowling Green 2-yard line on the opening drive. Senior Brian Allen delivered a high snap to lead to another fumble. Then Frey's penalty nearly led to another problem.

Allen's high snap leads to fumble

On third-and-3 at the Bowling Green 44, a high snap by all-Big Ten center Brian Allen could not be handled by quarterback Brian Lewerke and Bowling Green recovered.

The Falcons have the ball at the Michigan State 41-yard line.

That's two fumbles in the opening quarter for the Spartans.

The drive started with back-to-back carries by Lewerke and LJ Scott to move the chains. Lewerke then connected with tight end Matt Sokol for an 8-yard gain, to bring up the third-and-3 situation.

But Allen's high snap went off the hands of Lewerke, and it was recovered Bowling Green's David Konowalski.

Solid defense by Bachie, Willekes

Back-to-back solid defensive plays by Spartans sophomore middle linebacker Joe Bachie and sophomore defensive end Kenny Willekes placed Bowling Green into a third-and-10 situation at their own 9-yard line.

But Bowling Green quarterback James Morgan found all-MAC receiver Scott Miller for a first-down gain.

A few plays later, on third down, Bowling Green receiver Datrin Guyton burned past Spartans sophomore cornerback Justin Layne by a healthy distance – but he was overthrown to end the drive.

Bowling Green punted. The Spartans will start their next drive at their own 38-yard line.

Bowling Green leads 3-0.

Bachie stuffed a first-down carry by Bowling Green's Josh Cleveland, and Willekes showed blanket coverage on a screen pass out of the backfield to set up the third-down situation.

Lewerke overthrows Davis on third down

The Spartans' second drive was quick: Three-and-out.

Spartans sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke overthrew Felton Davis on third-and-3.

Turnover leads to Bowling Green field goal

Bowling Green struck fear into the hearts of Spartans fans with a deep passing play as James Morgan hit Datrin Guyton for a 45-yard gain to the Michigan State 24-yard line.

The Spartans defense held, however, forcing an incompletion on third down. Jake Suder’s 36-yard field goal sailed through the uprights for a 3-0 Bowling Green lead with 9:36 left in the first quarter.

Spartans coach Mark Dantonio stressed the importance of turnovers in the pregame radio show on WJR 760 AM.

And it's showed already.

LJ Scott fumbles on third-and-goal

Sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambled out of the pocket and weaved through the middle of the field for a 22-yard gain to excite Spartan Stadium.

Two plays later, Darrell Stewart Jr. took an end-around for a 28-yard gain to place Michigan State at the Bowling Green 12-yard line.

But on third-and-goal, Spartans junior running back LJ Scott took a handoff, absorbed a hit from Antonyo Sotolongo and fumbled.

Bowling Green linebacker Brandon Harris returned it 27 yards.

New look Spartans win the toss

The new-look Spartans are set to kick off the 2017 campaign, trying to forget a 3-9 campaign from a year ago.

Spartans sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke will face a Bowling Green defense that gave up 464.2 yards per game in the MAC last season.

Michigan State Co-offensive coordinator Dave Warner said Lewerke is the most athletic quarterback the Spartans have had since arriving as a staff in 2007, according to Detroit News writer Matt Charboneau.

The Spartans have won 18 straight home openers, which is the sixth-longest streak in the nation.

Mark Dantonio has never lost a homer opener inside Spartan Stadium: He’s 10-0.

The Spartans have won the coin toss and will receive the opening kickoff.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. BOWLING GREEN

When: Saturday, noon

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV / radio: ESPNU / WJR 760

Records: Season opener for both teams

Line: Michigan State by 17

