Michigan State 35, Bowling Green 10
Brian Lewerke dives between tacklers for a first down
Brian Lewerke dives between tacklers for a first down in the third quarter as MSU beats Bowling Green, 35-10, Saturday, Sept 2, 2017 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Lewerke passed for 250 yards and lead the team in rushing with 69 yards.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cam Chambers battles his way through
Michigan State's Cam Chambers battles his way through Bowling Green tacklers Cameron Jefferies (18) and Ben Hale (38) for a long first down in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fans were on their feet and his teammates were jumping
Fans were on their feet and his teammates were jumping with joy as Michigan State's Tyson Smith picked off this pass and ran it back for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's LJ Scott hurdles over tackler Cameron
Michigan State's LJ Scott hurdles over tackler Cameron Jefferies (18) for a first down in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke unloads a pass in the
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke unloads a pass in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sparty leaps high into the air to plant a Spartan flag
Sparty leaps high into the air to plant a Spartan flag at midfield before MSU hosts Bowling Green.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio and the Spartans run through a tunnel
Mark Dantonio and the Spartans run through a tunnel of student athletes before the game begins.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles for a first
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles for a first down in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Bowling Green receiver Scott Miller can't find the
Bowling Green receiver Scott Miller can't find the handle on this sure-thing touchdown in the first quarter while being covered by MSU's Khari Willis (27).  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) tackles Bowling Green
Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) tackles Bowling Green runner Josh Cleveland (1) for a loss in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU ball carrier Madre London (28) is pretty much alone
MSU ball carrier Madre London (28) is pretty much alone as he scores in the second quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU celebrates Madre London's (28) second-quarter touchdown.
MSU celebrates Madre London's (28) second-quarter touchdown.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
A Spartan dance team member cheers during a time out
A Spartan dance team member cheers during a time out in the first half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU receiver Felton Davis goes up for this pass from
MSU receiver Felton Davis goes up for this pass from Brian Lewerke in the third quarter and comes down with a touchdown.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Chris Frey celebrates a big sack on the 1-yard-line
MSU's Chris Frey celebrates a big sack on the 1-yard-line in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives instructions to the staff
MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives instructions to the staff while freshman quarterback Rocky Lombardi watches on the sidelines.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU cornerback Justin Layne covers Bowling Green receiver
MSU cornerback Justin Layne covers Bowling Green receiver Datrin Guyton, who can't reach the ball in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio tells his players on his bench that an
Mark Dantonio tells his players on his bench that an MSU fumble that was run back into the end zone has been ruled a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Josiah Scott keeps the ball away from Bowling
MSU's Josiah Scott keeps the ball away from Bowling Green receiver Datrin Guyton in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartans Khari Willis and Brandon Randle (26) pressure
Spartans Khari Willis and Brandon Randle (26) pressure Falcon quarterback James Morgan in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU ball carrier Darrell Stewart Jr evades Bowling
MSU ball carrier Darrell Stewart Jr evades Bowling Green defender Amani Posey (7) in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Madre London runs though the arms of Bowling
MSU's Madre London runs though the arms of Bowling Green defender Cameron Jefferies (18) in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan Gerald Holmes (24) runs though Falcon tackles
Spartan Gerald Holmes (24) runs though Falcon tackles for a long first down near the end of the game.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU tight end Matt Sokol (81) grabs a pass and runs
MSU tight end Matt Sokol (81) grabs a pass and runs across the goal line in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU celebrates Matt Sokol's touchdown in the third
MSU celebrates Matt Sokol's touchdown in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Darrell Stewart Jr (25) and the team sing the
MSU's Darrell Stewart Jr (25) and the team sing the fight song with the student section as MSU beats Bowling Green, 35-10, Saturday, Sept 2, 2017 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Stewart caught six passes for 85 yards, including one gain of 40 yards.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    It’s been almost 100 years since Western Michigan beat Michigan State, but considering what the Broncos have accomplished recently, a trip to East Lansing hardly seems like a big deal.

    After Western Michigan had its best season in school history in 2016, going a perfect 13-0 before coming up short against Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl, the Broncos opened this season on the road against No. 4 Southern Cal. And if not for a few turnovers and a couple tough breaks, Western Michigan might have pulled off the upset of the season; the Trojans prevailed, 49-31.

    Two big games in two big environments has the Broncos ready for whatever comes this week at Spartan Stadium.

    “I think it’s critical,” first-year coach Tim Lester said Monday of opening at the L.A. Coliseum. “The biggest thing when going on the road is making sure guys can focus on the job at hand and not letting the atmosphere get in the way of their execution, and it’s happened time and time again. You see it all over the country. People asked me last week at the Coliseum and I told them fortunately a lot of our players are coming off a BCS bowl game in the Jerry Jones dome (AT&T Stadium) and I didn’t think the Coliseum was going to get them. They showed up and were focused and made it about football and not about the environment.

    More: Western Michigan helps blind USC player realize his dream

    “With what we were able to with our last game last year and our first game this year, I definitely think they will be prepared to handle an environment that is a big stage, a Big Ten environment, and they can focus and worry about how they play on the field.”

    The Broncos were clearly focused against the Trojans and showed they’re not about to fall into obscurity. They lost coach P.J. Fleck to Minnesota and are replacing wide receiver Corey Davis, the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft, and quarterback Zach Terrell, who left WMU as the career passing leader.

    However, there are still plenty of playmakers on the roster. The offensive line stood toe-to-toe with the Trojans and led a running attack that gained 263 yards.

    “Our guys came to play," said tailback Jamauri Bogan, who had 77 yards and a touchdown. “We knew that we would show up. We knew that the country would expect us to fold. I really feel like we laid it on the line, and we're ready for next week.”

    The key for the Broncos, Lester said, is building off the first week and doing enough to finally get over the hump against a team WMU has had some close calls against.

    In the 2015 opener in Kalamazoo, the Broncos hung with a Spartans team that ended the season in the College Football Playoff before losing, 37-24. In 2013 at Spartan Stadium, MSU struggled but got by with a 26-13 win.

    “Every coach says it and it’s a cliché, but it is the truth – this is the biggest week of improvement for both teams,” Lester said. “You go out there and now you know what you have, you see the mistakes and correct them.

    “It’s still early on with our guys running our system, and as it becomes more comfortable running our system you start focusing more and more on the opponent. Right now we’re more focusing on us and making sure we’re doing the right things. If we do I think we can be in every game we play as long as we do our job well, and that’s really how we’ll dial in for this week.”

    Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

    When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

    Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

    TV / radio: Big Ten Network / WJR 760

    Records: MSU 1-0, WMU 0-1

