Darrell Stewart Jr. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing – Michigan State doesn’t have a game next week but that hardly means the Spartans won’t be going to work.

As part of the “Lansing Strong for Texas” flood relief campaign announced by Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero, a group of Michigan State football players are planning to head to Houston next week to aid in helping out the area ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.

The storm hit close to home, literally, for several members of the Michigan State team, including wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel, sophomore wide receiver Darrell Stewart and sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Higby. All are Houston natives.

“That’s a pretty cool deal,” offensive line coach Mark Staten said. “There are 20 guys that have signed up. Whether they’re all able to go or not is yet to be determined. But having two guys, three including Coach Samuel – just prayers go out to that and the people in Florida. It’s kind of unique and it’s what makes Americans awesome, when there’s trouble we all come together.”

Michigan State and the city of Lansing are being joined in the campaign by Dean Transportation, the Mid-Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross, Meijer’s, as well as churches around the Lansing area in the effort. The campaign has set an initial fundraising goal of $10,000 in cash contributions to the American Red Cross and will accept donations of specific items that are most needed in affected Texas communities, especially cleaning supplies, toiletries, diapers and infant needs.

Cash donations can be made online by visiting the American Red Cross Lansing campaign page.

“We’ve got a heart as big as Texas here in Michigan, and we’re going to send some Metro Lansing love to the folks who have been hit hardest by these horrific floods,” Bernero said.