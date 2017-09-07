Michigan State receiver Trishton Jackson, shown here in the spring game, had three catches for 41 yards in last weekend’s season opener against Bowling Green. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — If Trishton Jackson and his brother, Obbie, square off on Saturday the same way they did when they were kids, things could get a little interesting.

That first meeting came when they faced each other in a boxing ring. The next showdown comes Saturday when Michigan State hosts Western Michigan at 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium. And, there’s a good chance the one-on-one battle ensues, as Trishton is a starting receiver for the Spartans and Obbie is a starting cornerback for the Broncos.

The younger Jackson — Trishton is a true sophomore while Obbie is a third-year sophomore — has no intention of deferring to his big brother.

“For sure (I’m looking forward to it),” Trishton Jackson said. “I want to score on him, actually.”

The battle of brothers is a rare one, but there is plenty of familiarity between both rosters.

“A lot of these guys have played against each other in high school,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “We’ve got a brother of Trishton’s, you know, Obbie is on Western’s team. You have David Beedle’s teammate; he’ll probably directly across from him, (Nick) Matich.

“There’s a lot of guys that we know from just recruiting and things of that nature, a lot of different guys have played against our guys and that we know. So, it should be exciting for both teams, and I think that’s what makes college football so great.”

Lining up against your brother, however, is a whole different matter. It’s not something the Jacksons have done much through the years.

Just a year apart, the Jacksons have been teammates more often than not, including at West Bloomfield where Trishton made the Associated Press All-State team as a specialist his senior year. Trishton was part of two straight playoff teams at West Bloomfield, while Obbie reached the playoffs with the Lakers in 2014 when Trishton was a junior.

The Spartans and Broncos didn’t play last year. However, it was some time that summer the brothers looked at the schedules and realized they’d have a chance to face each other. That’s when the talking started.

“We looked at the schedule and we got started talking early to each other,” Trishton Jackson said. “As soon as camp ended (this year), I told him to be ready for this day and he gave me a call (this week) and told me the same thing.”

That’s natural for the Jacksons — talking a little trash. They expect to do a little more this week leading up to the game, and Trishton said there will certainly be some talking on the field.

However, he also understands what his brother brings to the table and has spent plenty of time paying attention to his tendencies, including watching part of last week’s Western Michigan-Southern Cal game, as well as putting in extra time in the film room this week.

Trishton also has seen Obbie play in person, attending the Cotton Bowl last season when Western Michigan took on Wisconsin.

“I know him well enough but it’s funny, I just watched him for about an hour today, just to get down the little stuff that he does I might not know about,” Jackson said. “But, I know him like back of my hand.

“I know how he is and know how he’s gonna come, so I gotta be prepared.”

He’s also trying to prepare his family, hitting up teammates for extra tickets. How many family members will be there is still getting figured out, but Jackson said his mom, Carol, and his dad, Obbie, will certainly be in the stands.

Who they’ll be pulling for is another matter.

“It’s crazy,” Jackson said. “I really don’t know. I don’t know how it’s gonna go. All my family is coming to the game, and we don’t know which side they’ll be sitting on, who will be sitting on which side, what color my mom is wearing and what color my dad is wearing. But it’s gonna be fun to see what they come out and wear.”

