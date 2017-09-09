Madre London (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Michigan State hosts one of the top teams in the MAC, Western Michigan, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Bruce Mason of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. WESTERN MICHIGAN

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV / radio: Big Ten Network / WJR 760

Records: Michigan State 1-0, Western Michigan 0-1

Line: Michigan State by 7

Series: Michigan State leads 12-2

MORE COVERAGE

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: View from the other side

Detroit News predictions: Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

MSU’s Jackson faces brother: ‘I want to score on him’

Spartans’ green offensive linemen pass opening test

MSU mailbag: Healthy Lewerke is MSU’s best QB option

Trieu: Opener proves to be fruitful for MSU recruiting