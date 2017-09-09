Michigan State hosts one of the top teams in the MAC, Western Michigan, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Bruce Mason of The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE VS. WESTERN MICHIGAN
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing
TV / radio: Big Ten Network / WJR 760
Records: Michigan State 1-0, Western Michigan 0-1
Line: Michigan State by 7
Series: Michigan State leads 12-2
