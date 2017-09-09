The Michigan State defense celebrates with Josiah Scott after his interception int he first quarter of Saturday’s victory over Western Michigan. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

East Lansing — For the first time in almost a year, Michigan State has a winning streak.

The fact the Spartans did it against a team primed to pull off the upset was the silver lining in Michigan State’s 28-14 victory over Western Michigan in front of 72,910 at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

Michigan State (2-0) won its first two games to open the 2016 season before closing with just one win in the final nine games. Where it goes from here remains to be seen as the Spartans head into a bye next week before hosting Notre Dame on Sept. 23.

Sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns, the first a 61-yarder in the first quarter before adding a 1-yard plunge in the third quarter. He was 13-for-21 passing for 161 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

LJ Scott ran for 86 yards on 18 carries, the biggest chunk coming on a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1. He capped that drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, adding that to a 15-yard scoring catch in the first half. Felton Davis had four catches for 69 yards to lead the Spartans in receiving.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 28, Western Michigan 14

Western Michigan (0-2), which gained 263 yards on the ground last week against No. 4 Southern Cal, gained 115 against Michigan State but had just 43 in the first half. LeVante Bellamy gained 67 yards on 12 carries but quarterback Jon Wassink was just 11-for-26 for 79 yards and the Broncos did not score an offensive touchdown.

The two scores for the Broncos came from cornerback Darius Phillips, who forced a fumble and returned it 67 yards for a score in the third quarter then added a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth, his second in as many weeks and his second against the Spartans. He took one back 100 yards for a touchdown against Michigan State in 2015.

Michigan State got on the board first thanks to the legs of Lewerke, who faked a handoff to LJ Scott then scampered 61 yards up the middle for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 4:43 left in the first quarter. It came on Michigan State’s second possession after it failed to capitalize on an opening possession that was created by a Josiah Scott interception, the first of the freshman’s career

The Spartans extended their lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter when Lewerke connected with Scott on a 15-yard wheel route with 6:04 left in the first half.

Western Michigan only reached Michigan State territory on three of its seven first-half drives, one starting at the MSU 48 thanks to a 52-yard punt return from Phillips. That drive however ended back at the Western Michigan 47 after a sack from Brandon Randle. The closest the Broncos got was the Spartans’ 46 late in the first quarter before being forced to punt.

Michigan State continued to control the play early in the second half but things shifted quickly when freshman wide receiver Hunter Rison took a jet sweep around the right end and had the ball stripped by Phillips, who picked the ball up and ran 67 yards for a Western Michigan touchdown.

It cut Michigan State’s lead to 14-7 with 8:43 left in the third quarter and seemed to signal a shift in momentum. However, the Spartans took just six plays to get back on the board as Darrell Stewart took a sweep 46 yards to the Western Michigan 1 and Lewerke capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown urn on the next play to put the Spartans up, 21-7, with 6:07 left in the third quarter.

Scott seemed to put the game away with his 2-yard run with 10:48 to play in the fourth quarter before Phillips answered with the return for a touchdown. Western Michigan threatened again late in the fourth quarter, but Michigan State stopped the Broncos on fourth-and-1 from its 15.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/mattcharboneau