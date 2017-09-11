The Michigan State basketball team reportedly has bolstered its 2018 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star forward Aaron Henry of Indianapolis Ben Davis. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

The Michigan State basketball team has bolstered its 2018 recruiting class.

Aaron Henry, a small forward from Indianapolis Ben Davis, has committed to the Spartans, he announced in a tweet Monday.

"This is a life time decision and I feel my family and I made the right decision," Henry tweeted. "I will be attending Michigan State University. Thanks to the Spartan family for welcoming my family and I in with open arms and thank you for giving me the chance of a life time!!"

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Henry is considered a three-star prospect by Scout, ranked No. 5 among small forwards in Indiana. He helped Ben Davis win a Indiana 4A state championship as a junior last season.

Henry is Michigan State’s fifth commitment in the class, joining Foster Loyer and Thomas Kithier of Clarkston, Gabe Brown of Belleville, and Marcus Bingham Jr. of Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Bingham and Brown are listed as four-star prospects, while Loyer and Kithier are listed as three-star recruits.

That gives Michigan State 14 scholarship players for the 2018-19 season, one more than the maximum. That would mean at least one player would have to leave early.

With Henry’s reported commitment, Michigan State has the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class for 2108, according to Scout, behind top-ranked Arizona and Southern Cal.