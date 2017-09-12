Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks about the Spartans' open week before they take on Notre Dame on Sept. 23 in East Lansing. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

Coach Mark Dantonio and Michigan State won't return to action until Sept. 23, when they play host to Notre Dame in East Lansing. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Mark Dantonio isn’t sure when the best time is for a team to have a bye, but the fact the Spartans will have the week off after just two games won’t be looked at as a bad thing.

Especially after Michigan had a second-week bye in 2016.

The fact remains, however, that 2-0 Michigan State will next take the field on Sept. 23 when Notre Dame visits Spartan Stadium.

“We’ve had them all over the place in the past 10 years,” Dantonio said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “We had one year (2008) where the bye was the next to last game and I was threatened about that, but we had a chance to play for a championship that time and so we had an extra week to prepare.

“Most people would probably like to have them mid-year, but we had a long camp this year, longer than usual, so we’ve been seven weeks straight with football. So, I do think it’s advantageous for our guys to step away. Maybe it’s best said, how so you play after the bye week? That will define itself.”

There’s a chance when the Spartans get back on the field, they’ll add to the 10 true freshmen who have played in the first two games. Running back Connor Heyward became the 10th last week when he was on the kick return team.

Dantonio said Tuesday he expects safety Dominique Long to become No. 11 against Notre Dame, adding he was close to playing last week against Western Michigan.

One player who won’t be back on the field in the next few weeks is redshirt freshman offensive lineman A.J. Arcuri, who hasn’t played this season because of an undisclosed injury.

“We’ll know on AJ here in early October,” Dantonio said. “My hope is that he’ll start to be able to practice again. He’s had to go through some different things with his surgery, but it’s our hope that will happen here in October. So, he would be available to play some, and I think he has that skill set to do that.”

